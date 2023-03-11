Oklahoma scores late to thwart TCU women’s basketball upset in Big 12 tournament

The Raegan Pebley coaching era at TCU is officially over.

The Horned Frogs women’s basketball team almost pulled their second straight Big 12 tournament upset, falling 77-76 to Oklahoma in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

TCU’s Lucy Ibeh made a short jumper to give the Horned Frogs a 76-74 lead with 4 seconds remaining, but the Skylar Vann scored on a layup with 2.2 seconds left to give the Sooners the win. A TCU halfcourt shot as time expired fell short.

In her final season, Pebley’s Horned Frogs finished with a 8-23 record and were just 1-17 in the Big 12 during the regular season. They upset Kansas 57-52 in the Big 12 tournament’s opening round on Thursday.

Pebley, who announced in February that she was stepping down after the season, finishes her coaching career at TCU with a 141-138 record over nine seasons.

They could not pull two upsets. Although the Friday’s game was closer than many would have expected.

TCU led 26-23 after the first quarter, but the Sooners took the lead in the second quarter and led 39-34 at halftime.

Ibeh led the Horned Frogs with 24 points. She made 10 of 13 field goals. Tara Manumaleuga added 15.