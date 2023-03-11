Open in App
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Oklahoma scores late to thwart TCU women’s basketball upset in Big 12 tournament

By David Ammenheuser,

6 days ago

The Raegan Pebley coaching era at TCU is officially over.

The Horned Frogs women’s basketball team almost pulled their second straight Big 12 tournament upset, falling 77-76 to Oklahoma in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

TCU’s Lucy Ibeh made a short jumper to give the Horned Frogs a 76-74 lead with 4 seconds remaining, but the Skylar Vann scored on a layup with 2.2 seconds left to give the Sooners the win. A TCU halfcourt shot as time expired fell short.

In her final season, Pebley’s Horned Frogs finished with a 8-23 record and were just 1-17 in the Big 12 during the regular season. They upset Kansas 57-52 in the Big 12 tournament’s opening round on Thursday.

Pebley, who announced in February that she was stepping down after the season, finishes her coaching career at TCU with a 141-138 record over nine seasons.

They could not pull two upsets. Although the Friday’s game was closer than many would have expected.

TCU led 26-23 after the first quarter, but the Sooners took the lead in the second quarter and led 39-34 at halftime.

Ibeh led the Horned Frogs with 24 points. She made 10 of 13 field goals. Tara Manumaleuga added 15.

