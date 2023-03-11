Five-Star, Must-Get Prospect To Visit Michigan Very Soon

Michigan is already off to a pretty good start in 2024, with a huge domino visiting in just over a week.

Michigan is hosting one of its most important targets regardless of class in a little over a week when Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis comes to town for an unofficial visit March 18-19.

Davis, a 6-1, 192-pounder with similar skills to current Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, is an absolute must-get for the Wolverines. After missing out on big time prospects Dante Moore and CJ Carr in the 2023 class, and not signing a true quarterback prospect in the class period (Ronnie Bell's younger brother Kendrick played quarterback in high school but is listed as an athlete at 6-3, 180 pounds), Michigan absolutely has to get a good one in 2024, and Davis would certainly satisfy that.

Davis, pictured above at Michigan's annual BBQ at The Big House, has been to Ann Arbor four times over the past eight months before and is obviously quite high on the maize and blue. During his upcoming, fifth trip to U-M, Davis will be able to meet and bond with new quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell for the first time, while also getting to see the Wolverines in action as they prepare for their spring game on April 1.

Davis led Providence Day School to a state championship last season while throwing for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He's viewed as a Michigan lean, but has had plenty of time to pull the trigger and commit to U-M. This upcoming visit could be enough to push him over the edge, especially if things go well with Campbell.