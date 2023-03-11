Open in App
News 12

Elementary school students build laundromat in building

By Adolfo Carrion,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYkjp_0lF48IpH00

At PS 328, there's now a place for the members of the school community to wash their clothes, after a group of students helped to build a laundromat in their school.

The idea came from a group of fifth graders in a program called My Brother's Keeper, which empowers young boys to make an impact in the community.

"We wanted to make this laundromat because it helps a lot of people in need who can't clean their old clothes... you know, some people they don't have their own laundry room and it costs money, this is free," said Jordan James Emery, a P.S. 328 student.

With the help of school staff, they contacted state Sen. Roxanne Persaud, who helped put the plan into action.

"They outlined all of the reasons why a laundry room should be here," said Persaud. "Any question that I had, that they didn't have the answer to, their response was "we're going to look it up and get back to you"... and they did!"

The laundry room has 12 new machines that are open to students, faculty, and families of the school.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Officials: Garden City Middle School evacuated, students dismissed after threat
Garden City, NY7 hours ago
Police: Woman, juvenile face felony charges for defacing headstone of late Bridgeport sports coach
Bridgeport, NY2 days ago
Exclusive: Woman says her life savings was held hostage by Chase Bank after she deposited check at ATM
Amityville, NY2 days ago
Greenlawn school board meeting draws police presence as some parents demand 2 LGBTQ books be pulled from library
Elwood, NY19 hours ago
Dutchess County man who killed parents, brother in 1989 granted parole
Poughkeepsie, NY45 minutes ago
High school students now included in NYC Ferry Discount Program
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Police arrest 2 people for allegedly vandalizing Bridgeport headstone
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Newburgh man charged with murder, accused of stabbing 76-year-old in head
Newburgh, NY48 minutes ago
Suspect taken into custody in Newburgh slaying
Newburgh, NY7 hours ago
Bronx woman says she’s been locked out of her apartment building despite having a key
Bronx, NY1 hour ago
Officials: 5 people suffer fentanyl overdose at Shops at Riverside mall
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Bronx residents celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Woodlawn
Bronx, NY1 hour ago
Prosecutor: Man faces charges for dropping son and not seeking medical care
Woodbury, NY44 minutes ago
7 people injured in serious head-on crash in New Windsor, sources say
New Windsor, NY1 day ago
'I am an heir, not a squatter.' 2 sides battle over ownership of historic Cobbs Mill Inn
Weston, CT50 minutes ago
Tenants of East Orange condo complex say building is in deplorable conditions
East Orange, NJ1 day ago
Mother shares story of shooting that almost took her son’s life
Bronx, NY19 hours ago
COVID-19 study reveals 15% to 25% of adults who have had virus suffer from 'long COVID'
New York City, NY2 days ago
Family of Milford woman killed by ex to sue city, police department
Milford, NY2 days ago
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Police: Antisemitic flyers left on students' cars near Bayport-Blue Point High School
Bayport, NY6 hours ago
Police: Centereach teen missing for several days is now home and unharmed
Centereach, NY1 day ago
Police report: State Rep. Robin Comey 'reeked' of alcohol, stumbled, and could not stay focused after rollover crash
Hartford, NY6 hours ago
Police: Woman's SUV stolen after she left it running in Bethpage parking lot
Bethpage, NY21 hours ago
Police: 2 injured in crane collapse at Amazon warehouse construction site in Hawthorne
Hawthorne, NY4 hours ago
Police: 2 wanted in shooting of 16-year-old in the Bronx
Bronx, NY12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy