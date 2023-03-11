The Reason Why The Boston Celtics Are Reportedly ‘Pissed’ At The Chicago Bulls

Celtics reportedly upset with Bucks' late-season move.

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have been among the NBA's best teams all season long, but they have a huge obstacle standing between them and the NBA title: the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee is first in the East and looks poised to make a deep playoff run this year. Apparently, the addition of Goran Dragic is also something that could have big implications on the playoff picture.

According to NBA Insider Sean Deveney, the Cs are still pissed at the Bulls for allowing their biggest threat to snag the veteran point guard.

“If you go back to the Christmas game, the Celtics have always felt good about what they can do against Milwaukee. But now, Milwaukee has this extra layer of flexibility they can throw at the Celtics, a guy who can surprise you and play 20 minutes and help you win a game.”

At 36 years old, Dragic isn't going to become an All-Star this spring, but his skills as a shooter and ball handler could give a boost to the Bucks, who already have a deep cast off the bench.

Really, Boston's feelings towards the Dragic pickup show how much they fear the Bucks and their potential to beat them in a 7-game series this year.

Are The Bucks Championship Favorites This Season?

No matter how strongly the Celtics finish this season, they are right to fear the Bucks. Besides depth, talent, and championship experience, they have, arguably, the best player in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who can single-handedly make a difference in any series.

"Just very 2K-ish, it looks very unreal," said Bam Adebayo on the 2x MVP . "I feel like that's the thing that put Jordan over the top. You know, that's what put Kobe in that, and then Bron. It's like they had this special gift they only had. And I feel like the fact that he can two-step through four people and dunk the basketball is like- people think it's like boring now, but like, that is really, like, different."

We will have to wait and see how this season plays out, but the Celtics and Bucks are on a major collision course this year. Unless the 76ers or another team shocks the world, Boston is going to have to find a way to deal with Giannis if they want to return to the NBA Finals and complete the ultimate mission.

