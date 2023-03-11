Legal advisor: Investigators haven’t ruled out any motive in slaying of Sayreville council member

Authorities investigating the death of a Sayreville council member say that they cannot rule out any motive in the killing, according to a legal advisor for the council member’s family.

Former state Assemblyman John Wisniewski is now the legal advisor for Eunice Dwumfour’s family. Wisniewski told News 12’s Alex Zdan on Power & Politics that the Dwumfour family met with investigators on Wednesday, including Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Wisniewski says investigators are not ready to say they have ruled out any motive in the case – including a political vendetta.

RELATED: Mourners celebrate life of Sayreville Council Member Eunice Dwumfour, ask for justice

“It could be anything at this point in time. Whether it's personal, with somebody who had a grudge, or something to do with where she worked or maybe a decision she made. We won't know until there's further investigation done by the prosecutor's office,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski says investigators have interviewed Dwumfour’s husband, Pastor Eze Kings – a Nigerian citizen. Kings had initially been unable to come to the United States due to visa issues. But he was able to speak at his wife’s funeral last Saturday.