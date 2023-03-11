Grafton-Taylor County Health Department offers walkthrough of new building

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department invited its City Council and County Commission to participate in a walkthrough of its new building on Friday.

The building project took ten months to build but Jeff Isner, a chair member for the Taylor County Board of Health, joined the board around eight years ago when the project was initially pitched. According to Isner, one of the first meetings he attended included a new health department building design. It took eight years to receive all the funding needed, along with a great design to serve the needs of Taylor County.

Senator Joe Manchin helped fund the department with $75,000 for new furniture. Governor Jim Justice also helped in granting funding through the community block grant. According to the board chair member, the old building was unserviceable, but the new building is modernized, fully functional, staffed and has:

Two exam rooms

Training room to hold 38 people if needed

Board conference room

Extra storage space

New lab

The work for this overall Health Department project is not finished just yet though. Isner mentioned that this project consists of two phases, with the new building being the first phase. In phase two, the old Health Department that’s next door will be torn down and they will add drive-thru access for outdoor clinics. Isner said, “it’s built for the future.”

Speaking of the future, they are also looking into more family and harm reduction planning, but only time will tell what the future brings.

While discussing the COVID-19 pandemic with a 12 News reporter, Isner said “the state mandates that there be a health department, and the public service and the public trust that we try to carry forward, I think, shown greatly during the past four years with the COVID pandemic. I think, the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department and its partnership with the City Council, the County Commission, and all our other partners – the Grafton City Hospital, we kind of were a shining star in the county during the pandemic and I think we can just carry it forward now with this new building.”

In January, the Health Department received an “ innovation award ,” for outstanding achievement in the field of Public Health in West Virginia. This award was given by the West Virginia Association of Local Health Departments, for Grafton-Taylor County’s COVID efforts.

The staff will be inside the building and fully functional by March 15, and hope to be open by the week of March 20. There is also a new website for the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, that residents can make payments through.

Isner would like to thank everyone who has helped get the building into shape, whether it be through construction, funding, helping with side tasks and overall, support.

