Suspect involved in days-long standoff after allegedly shooting at deputies in San Gabriel Valley found dead

A two-day standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies has come to an end after the suspect was discovered dead, law enforcement officials confirmed Sunday.

Deputies originally responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda around 2:30 p.m. Friday when they came under fire, officials said. Deputies returned fire and set up a perimeter around the home.

“During our contact with victims and witnesses, it appeared the suspect fired at several victims, and responding deputy personnel were also fired upon when they arrived on scene,” LASD Lt. Calvin Mah said at Sunday’s press conference.

LASD Cdr. Thomas Giandomenico estimated that tactical units who put themselves in between the suspect and the community had nearly 100 rounds of ammunition fired at them.

Armored vehicles were placed in front of the home where the man was holed up in hopes of containing gunfire.

As the standoff continued, crisis negotiators tried to convince the suspect, who was alone in the home, to surrender. Specially trained units were able to drill holes in the roof and insert cameras into the residence. Pepper spray was also used to during the standoff.

Officials were also in touch with the suspect’s family members, who had been providing authorities with insight into his possible state of mind. Cdr. Giandomenico added that they believe the suspect was in the home as a guest of his girlfriend.

Several neighboring homes had to be evacuated during the incident, displacing 10 families. The Sheriff’s Department also said a female victim was transported to a local hospital with an undisclosed injury that was not a gunshot wound.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced on Twitter that the suspect had been found dead. “I have been informed that the suspect involved in the Valinda barricade situation has committed suicide,” she said .

It’s unclear exactly what time the suspect died, but a Cdr. Giandomenico said that the man was still alive at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. So far, law enforcement officials have not confirmed how the suspect died.

Asked why authorities allowed the standoff to drag on for more than 48 hours, Cdr. Giandomenico said:

“Deescalation and risk management and the extreme threat that that suspect was putting on the community, we had to slow down our operation. We had to make sure that everything was done to perfection and with the utmost safety, and in that process, it takes time…and all the while being hindered by being shot at.”

No deputies were injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing and the area surrounding 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda will remain active for some time while detectives work to gather evidence, officials said.

No further suspect information was released.

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Residents displaced during standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda around 2:30 p.m. when they came under fire, officials said. March 10, 2023 (Key News)

Deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda around 2:30 p.m. when they came under fire, officials said. March 10, 2023 (KeyNews.TV)

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A standoff involving a man who allegedly fired shots at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continues over 24 hours in Valinda on March 11, 2023. (KTLA)

LAPD SWAT assisted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau in the standoff.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work hard to bring resolution to this incident,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Those who were evacuated and displaced by the standoff were provided shelter at Workman High School. Neighbors told KTLA it was distressing being barred from entering their homes.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna visits displaced neighbors of the Valinda standoff on March 11, 2023. (Robert Luna)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna visits displaced neighbors of the Valinda standoff on March 11, 2023. (Robert Luna)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna visits displaced neighbors of the Valinda standoff on March 11, 2023. (Robert Luna)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna visits displaced neighbors of the Valinda standoff on March 11, 2023. (Robert Luna)

“We haven’t been able to go back inside,” said Hector Estevez, a displaced neighbor. “This is far from over from what I hear. We spent the night right outside of the neighborhood inside my car. It was very cold, it was raining so I had to turn on my car every three hours. I heard the suspect was going through hard times and maybe he snapped.”

As the barricade came to an end Sunday, Supervisor Solis stated that her office was working to reunite families displaced during the incident and coordinating so that they could safely get back in their homes.

“The @RedCrossLA will continue to provide assistance – residents are urged to call (800) 675-5799. For mental health support, please contact (800) 854-7771,” Solis tweeted .

Officials with Hacienda La Puente Unified School District announced that all schools in the area will be open Monday for normal operations.

Anyone with information about this incident was encouraged to call the LASD’s Industry Station at 626-330-3322. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.