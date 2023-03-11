Elizabeth Banks, Manny Jacinto to voice Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm in new 'Bedrock' cartoon

March 10 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Banks and Manny Jacinto are to lend their voices to the 20-something-year-old characters of Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble in FOX's new adult animated series, Bedrock .

Elizabeth Banks has joined the voice cast of the new animated series "Bedrock." File Photo by Joshua Reynolds/UPI

Deadline reported Friday that Stephen Root will play Fred, Amy Sedaris will play Wilma, Nicole Byer will play Betty and Joe Lo Truglio will play Barney.

said on its website .

"As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club." The show is inspired by the characters from the classic 1960s family cartoon,

This article originally appeared on UPI.com