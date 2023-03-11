Broncos Star Tweets Cryptic Message Amid Trade Rumors

Earlier this month, NBCSports ' Matthew Berry claimed that he'd heard rumors about the Broncos " quietly shopping " wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

This Friday, it appears Sutton isn't happy being floated around on the trade market.

The 2019 Pro Bowl wideout took to Twitter this afternoon to post a 10-word message, seemingly in response to the recent trade rumors surrounding his name.

"I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated," Sutton tweeted Friday.

Sutton was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod in his second season with Denver after posting 1,112 receiving yards and six touchdowns. After an injury-plagued 2020 campaign, Sutton bounced back by tallying 776 and 829 receiving yards the past two seasons.

Sutton, 27, is set to make $14 million in 2023. Trading him prior to June 1 would provide Denver with $6.7 million in cap relief, but trading him after that point would clear up over $14.4 million in cap space.

Do you believe Courtland Sutton will be on the move this offseason?