Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Broncos Star Tweets Cryptic Message Amid Trade Rumors

By Cameron Flynn,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhqJN_0lF46X2C00

Earlier this month, NBCSports ' Matthew Berry claimed that he'd heard rumors about the Broncos " quietly shopping " wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

This Friday, it appears Sutton isn't happy being floated around on the trade market.

The 2019 Pro Bowl wideout took to Twitter this afternoon to post a 10-word message, seemingly in response to the recent trade rumors surrounding his name.

"I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated," Sutton tweeted Friday.

Sutton was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod in his second season with Denver after posting 1,112 receiving yards and six touchdowns. After an injury-plagued 2020 campaign, Sutton bounced back by tallying 776 and 829 receiving yards the past two seasons.

Sutton, 27, is set to make $14 million in 2023. Trading him prior to June 1 would provide Denver with $6.7 million in cap relief, but trading him after that point would clear up over $14.4 million in cap space.

Do you believe Courtland Sutton will be on the move this offseason?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys Big Trade Today
Dallas, TX2 days ago
ESPN's Dianna Russini Responds To Aaron Rodgers' Criticism
New York City, NY2 days ago
Chiefs Make Smart Decision With Patrick Mahomes' Contract, per Report
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chicago Bears Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday, per Report
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Washington Commanders Reportedly Tried To Lure 1 Quarterback Out Of Retirement
Washington, DC2 days ago
Packers' Initial Asking Price In Aaron Rodgers Trade Reportedly Revealed
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Eagles Star A.J. Brown Reacts To Darius Slay Release News
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Saints Are Signing Veteran Running Back, per Report
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Former NFL Running Back Blames Coach For Career-Ending Injuries
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message On Jordan Love During Pat McAfee Interview
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Kelsey Plum's Message For Josh McDaniels Is Going Viral
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Fletcher Cox Makes His Free Agency Decision, per Report
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Tracking the elite recruits attending Deion Sanders' first spring game at Colorado
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Timeline Emerges For Packers-Jets Aaron Rodgers Trade
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott's Likely Final Play For Cowboys Was Memorable For Wrong Reasons
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Longtime Chiefs Starter Agrees To Deal With AFC Rival, per Report
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Chiefs Sign Former Buccaneers Starter To One-Year Deal, per Report
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
New Details Reported About Cowboys' Pursuit Of Odell Beckham Jr.
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Virginia Point Guard Thursday
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy