Patriots release player they suspended during season

Several NFL teams made roster moves on Friday in order to prepare for the start of the new league year on March 15. The New England Patriots made some moves, including releasing a player with whom they had a disagreement during the season.

The Patriots on Friday released punter Jake Bailey. Bailey was a fifth-round pick by the team in 2019 out of Stanford and had never missed a regular season game until last season. Bailey appeared in nine games last season, punting 37 times for a career-low 42.1 yards per attempt.

During the season, the Patriots suspended Bailey ahead of their Week 18 game against the Bills. Bailey had been placed on injured reserve in November due to a back injury and was designated to return in late December. There was a difference of opinion between him and the team regarding his readiness to play. Bailey wound up filing a grievance against the Patriots .

Now Bailey will be available for NFL teams who want to sign him.

For his career, Bailey has averaged 45.9 yards per punt. He was an All-Pro player in 2020.

