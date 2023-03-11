Open in App
Indiana State
Meteor could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day in 2046, scientists say

By Jordan Unger,

6 days ago

***Video above: Inside the development of the electric airplane at NASA Glenn***

(WJW) – How romantic — scientists at NASA are monitoring a recently discovered meteor that has a small chance of colliding with Earth on Valentine’s Day in 2046.

The meteor, named 2023 DW , was first discovered at an observatory in San Pedro de Atacama, Chile on Feb. 26, according to the European Space Agency .

Missing Indiana teen found staying in shed 200 miles from home; man arrested

According to scientists, the asteroid is roughly 164 feet, which is about the length of an Olympic swimming pool. It also takes about 271 days to orbit the sun.

2023 DW has been included on the agency’s risk list, but there’s no reason to worry right now.

According to the Torino Scale , which measures the threat level of asteroids and comets, 2023 DW is Level 1, meaning, “current calculations show the chance of collision is extremely unlikely with no cause for public attention or public concern.”

The ESA reports there’s a one in 609 chance that the asteroid will impact the planet.

Missing 81-year-old survives six days trapped in snowbound SUV

“Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future,” NASA said in a tweet on Tuesday. “Orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in.”

You can track the asteroid and others on NASA’s website.

