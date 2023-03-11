King Charles III bestows title of Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward

March 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III has given his brother Prince Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh. The position was held by Charles' father, Prince Philip , prior to his death in 2021.

King Charles III bestowed the title of Duke of Edinburgh upon his brother Prince Edward (pictured in 2006) during his 59th birthday celebration Friday. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

The title was officially bestowed upon Edward at his 59th birthday celebration on Friday. Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth II had expressed her desire for Edward to take up his late father's title.

"His majesty the king has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon Prince Edward on the occasion of his 59th birthday today," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prior to the new title being bestowed, Edward held the title of Earl of Wessex. The new title will remain Edward's for life and will result in multiple royals gaining new titles of their own.

"The title will be held for HRH's lifetime. The dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth , who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne," the statement from Buckingham Palace stated.

Edward's wife, Sophie, who held the position of Countess of Wessex, will now become the Duchess of Edinburgh, and their son James will take his father's prior position as the Earl of Wessex. Edward's daughter will retain her title of Lady Louise Windsor.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com