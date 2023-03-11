Sherwood YMCA deal getting favorable reviews

Besides a few questions about plans for future expansion of the Sherwood Regional Family YMCA, adding programs and what the city would do with money received from selling the facility, the majority of those gathered for a Thursday, March 9, town hall seemed in general agreement with the sale.

The positive public reception to the idea of Sherwood selling the facility to its longtime operator, the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette, is a stark contrast to 2017, when talk of turning it over to an out-of-state fitness company drew overflow crowds to Sherwood City Hall in protest.

About 25 people gathered inside the Sherwood City Hall council chambers Thursday to hear more about the city government’s plans to sell the building it has owned for 25 years to the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette for $5 million.

During that time, the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette has operated the facility, determining class programs and schedules.

Originally a 20-year agreement, a new deal was reached between Sherwood and the YMCA after the city’s abortive 2017 discussions about selecting a new contractor.

City Manager Keith Campbell told those assembled Thursday that if the YMCA decided to sell the building in the future, the city would have the right to be the first to buy it back under a proposed “right of first refusal,” written into a purchase agreement. That agreement would be good for the next 20 years.

Campbell said the YMCA has also has agreed to grant an easement for public access to the planned pedestrian bridge that will cross Highway 99W, connecting the recreational facility to Sherwood High School.

Scott Pierce, regional vice president of operations for the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette, said among the goals for the Sherwood YMCA would be to expand its programming. He said hopes are to get the facility to levels of classes and other activities that were offered before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That includes increasing the hours the YMCA is open.

“I know one of the big things we want to look at is the expansion of the (swimming) pool,” he added.

Pierce said owning the 55,000-square-foot building will allow the YMCA to grow, expand and conduct fundraising, something that hasn’t been possible up to now.

Since the YMCA is a nonprofit, any profit made would be reinvested in the community for operations or expansion of the facilities, he added.

Also, maintenance issues, such as picking up the tab for a needed roof replacement, would then be the YMCA’s responsibility and not the city’s.

Campbell said if the city continued to operate the YMCA for another five years, it would end up paying $350,000 for needed improvements.

Sherwood City Councilor Kim Young noted that a city survey several years ago showed there wasn’t a majority of residents who wanted the city government to expand the YMCA facility, something that would have to have been paid for through a bond measure that would increase property taxes.

“So, we moved away from that to start this process of discussing with the Y, to see if they were interested in purchasing the building,” said Young.

She added, “I think we’re being fiscally responsible in this sale — that is, not burdening our citizens with the long-term maintenance that’s going to be coming up.”

Councilor Doug Scott said the public will be involved in how the proceeds from the sale are spent. A resolution has been proposed to dedicate that money toward parks and recreation in Sherwood.

“Could we put (the YMCA building) on the open market and make more money?” Scott asked rhetorically. “Sure, but then we don’t have the right of first refusal to buy it back. We don’t have any guarantee that it’s going to continue to be operated as a recreational facility, or certainly as a YMCA, right?”

Scott stressed that the current “status quo is not a viable option.”

If the purchase goes through, Sherwood would continue to operate the adjacent skate park, with the only other likely improvement being the addition of a public restroom at the site.

The Sherwood City Council will formally discuss approving the sale of the building at its March 21 meeting. The YMCA will approach its board on March 23. If both governing bodies agree, a closing date for the sale is planned for the fall.