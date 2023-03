PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Mount Olive Baptist Church in Plainfield is scheduled to hold a free meal giveaway on Saturday, March 18, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will also feature health resources including testing for COVID-19, flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

The community feeding is hosted by the Missionary Ministry & Deaconesses, with assistance from the City of Plainfield.

The Mount Olive Baptist Church is located at 216 Liberty Street in Plainfield.