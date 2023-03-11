19th District Dems Give Nod to State Legislators for Re-Election

19TH DISTRICT - The Democratic committee representing the five towns in the 19th Legislative District have given unanimous support for the re-election of State Sen. Joe Vitale, State Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and State Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez.

The vote was held at Middlesex College on March 8, as part of the meeting of the Middlesex County Democratic Organization to select candidates for the June primary and November general election. The 19th District comprises Carteret, Perth Amboy, Sayreville, South Amboy and Woodbridge.

Vitale, elected to the Senate in 1998, is chair of the Senate Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee and Vice Chairman of the Transportation Committee. The senator’s legislative efforts over the years have spring boarded him into being one of the most respected voices on health care in the state. He helped create NJ FamilyCare, which provides critical health care coverage to low-income families and their children.

“I am proud to have passed laws that have improved safety at health care facilities, empowered victims of childhood sex abuse, protected victims of domestic violence, prevented nurses from forced overtime and addressed the medical malpractice liability insurance crisis,” Vitale said. “And I am especially proud of sponsoring laws that forbid discrimination based on gender identity and establish the crime of bias intimidation.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Democratic committee for their unified support of our ticket,” added Vitale, of Woodbridge. “I am more committed than ever to serving the great people of the 19thDistrict. Together, there is so much more we can accomplish by working together.”

Coughlin, sworn into office in 2010, was selected as the state’s 171st Assembly Speaker in January 2018 – the most powerful position in the State’s General Assembly. Among his many projects and initiatives, Coughlin has continually demonstrated support for anti-hunger initiatives, raising money for food banks and soup kitchens in the 19th District and beyond. Last September, he led a delegation from New Jersey to the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

“Joe, Yvonne and I are squarely focused on serving the needs of the residents of the five towns in our district,” said Coughlin, of Woodbridge. “While we are proud Democrats, we represent the needs of everyone. Our hearts and minds are open to anyone who wants to work with us to make the 19th District an even better place to live, work and raise a family. We are running for re-election to continue the progress we have made, focusing on affordability and livability in each and every neighborhood in our district.”

Lopez, who joined the Assembly in 2018, serves as Chair of the Housing Committee and member of the Transportation and Independent Authorities and Financial Institutions and Insurance committees. She also serves as Deputy Speaker and is a member of the New Jersey Legislative Latino Caucus.

"All politics are local,” said Lopez, of Perth Amboy. “I am humbled to have received the support of the amazing committee men and women of the 19th District for another term in the Statehouse. Over my three terms in office, I have strived to work hard for the people of New Jersey, but especially the amazing and diverse residents of the 19th District.

“I along with my running mates have fought for our local priorities, brought back funding to support critical projects and most importantly worked hard to address the needs of the communities we represent,” she added. “Being an Assemblywoman remains the honor of a lifetime and I look forward to the campaign ahead and the success we will achieve together in 2023 and beyond."











