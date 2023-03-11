Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Producer Teases "Biggest Battle" Ever Done in Franchise

Paramount Pictures will release the next Transformers film this summer, and fans are slowly counting down the days. From everything we've seen from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts so far, it looks like it could finally break the Transformers movie curse. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts held a panel at SXSW earlier today, where the cast and crew revealed some cool things about the movie. Lorenzo di Bonavetura, who is a producer on Rise of the Beasts , revealed that the film features the biggest battle ever done in the franchise.

"Humans are your access point, especially when you're dealing with a bunch of robots. And so what's so important is for the audience members to get themselves in the shoes of who is talking against the robot. So that experience when Anthony first sees the robot, it's a big moment in the movie. So you have to be able to put your shoes there in their characters and their reactions," di Bonaventura revealed. "Thankfully, these robots as you guys can see up here have scale all into themselves. It's actually something that's really hard. Both the director and the DP have to work really hard at trying to figure out the relative scale of humans against robots. What we have found is you need to find these extraordinary places to take them because that's part of the adventure experience...So we chose Machu Picchu. Because first of all, we're the first film to have shot there, other than a very small little film that was done in Peru. So it's not something that people have experienced and it has a grandeur. A lot of people talk about scale, as being large, I think about his grand and epic, and that's where we really were pushing hard both in terms of visuals, but also like when you get to a battle. This is one of the biggest battles we've ever done. So we're very conscious that the experience that the audience is expecting from us is that scale."

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers , Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal , Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. previously said . "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th!

