Open in App
Riverview, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Riverview teacher accused of having sex with student

By Katlyn Brieskorn,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmFSO_0lF43GS800

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview teacher is accused of having sex with a student.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paige Morley, 22, on Friday.

Morley was a teacher at Winthrop College Preparatory in Riverview, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Morley was in a romantic relationship with a male student. She allegedly coordinated to meet with the student after school hours through various school sanctioned events since February.

During the events, the sheriff’s office said the victim and Morley would engage in sexual acts.

“It is unfathomable, how a trusted member of our community could abuse the power and position they were given,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This woman was entrusted to educate students and be a positive influence, instead she is a disgrace. As a father, I empathize with parents who are learning of this, and I appreciate the school’s cooperation during this investigation.”

Morley faces charges of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, led or lascivious exhibition and engaging in a romantic relationship with a student, court records show.

Morley is being held at the Orient Road Jail on no bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hillsborough County, FL newsLocal Hillsborough County, FL
Hillsborough state attorney addresses spike in teen gun violence
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Murder suspect arrested during Grady Judd church address
Polk City, FL3 days ago
Man accused of shooting at ATF agents during high-speed I-4 chase
Dover, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sarasota man pleads guilty for trying to ‘scam’ Dick Vitale: Sheriff
Sarasota, FL8 hours ago
Police help wrangle 10-foot gator in St. Pete neighborhood
Saint Petersburg, FL22 hours ago
2 employees accused of battering 2 elderly residents at Pinellas assisted living facility
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Pasco deputies ask for help identifying remains found in Hudson
Hudson, FL5 hours ago
Clearwater man killed tenant renting dead mother’s house, police say
Clearwater, FL8 hours ago
Man accused of killing Tampa mother turns himself in: HCSO
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Search for missing Florida veteran turns up cars submerged for over 40 years
Palm Harbor, FL1 day ago
Sebring bank shooter who killed 5 women writes apology note
Sebring, FL2 days ago
Pinellas Co. detectives issue Purple Alert for missing endangered 19-year-old woman
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Off-duty Pinellas County deputy arrested for DUI
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Woman’s body found inside Pasco County hotel room
New Port Richey, FL1 day ago
2 men shot after fight breaks out at ‘large party’ in Sarasota, officials say
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Largo woman accused of trying to sell mobile home she didn’t own faces 10 new charges: PCSO
Largo, FL2 days ago
Clearwater construction worker struck by SUV dies in hospital
Clearwater, FL7 hours ago
Technology helps Clearwater police arrest surf shop shooting suspect within 24 hours
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
1 hurt in shooting at Clearwater surf shop; persons of interest sought
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Man arrested after Clearwater surf shop shooting victim dies, police say
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
1 killed inside Clearwater Surf Style; police looking for 3 persons of interest
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Missing woman, 77, last seen at Tampa Hard Rock Casino
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Parkland families join anti-gun violence groups in St. Pete to protest proposed Florida gun laws
Saint Petersburg, FL23 hours ago
Should Tampa stop dyeing the Hillsborough River green? Some Tampa residents say yes
Tampa, FL23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy