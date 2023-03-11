Riverview teacher accused of having sex with student

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview teacher is accused of having sex with a student.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paige Morley, 22, on Friday.

Morley was a teacher at Winthrop College Preparatory in Riverview, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Morley was in a romantic relationship with a male student. She allegedly coordinated to meet with the student after school hours through various school sanctioned events since February.

During the events, the sheriff’s office said the victim and Morley would engage in sexual acts.

“It is unfathomable, how a trusted member of our community could abuse the power and position they were given,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This woman was entrusted to educate students and be a positive influence, instead she is a disgrace. As a father, I empathize with parents who are learning of this, and I appreciate the school’s cooperation during this investigation.”

Morley faces charges of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, led or lascivious exhibition and engaging in a romantic relationship with a student, court records show.

Morley is being held at the Orient Road Jail on no bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

