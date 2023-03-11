Open in App
Evansville, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Expert reacts to human bone found at construction site

By Ann Powell,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2sIw_0lF438TZ00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility made a discovery near the intersection of 4th and Vine streets last month.

“This intersection is well known in the city and we are aware that there are some possible grave sites,” says Matt Montgomery, the EWSU Project Manager.

Crews were digging 16 feet underground in the area in late February to install a storm sewer and noticed something unusual.

“We found what we thought were historical artifacts. We found some stones that looked unusual for this area, so we stopped,” Montgomery says.

The water department says they did research and knew there could be gravesites. Although they thought they would not find anything, they had a plan.

They sent pictures to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility told their contractor to keep an eye out for more.

“We uncovered what appeared to be a gravesite,” Montgomery says.

Experts say the bones date back to the 1800’s.

“You know at that point in time, there was not a lot downtown, so they did have cemeteries down in that area,” says Dr. Michael Strezewski, an Associate Professor of Archeology at the University of Southern Indiana.

Dr. Strezewski says it will be hard to identify the bones.

“The condition of the bones depends on the soil. If you have acidic soil, the bones could be in bad condition,” he says. “There are a lot of unmarked graves… there are a lot of cemeteries out there that we don’t know where all the burials are located,” says Dr. Strezewski.

“Certainly Evansville has a rich history and we certainly want to be respectful of that history. It is something to think about and investigate fully. We plan to follow the codes. There are codes to follow to give this the respect that it deserves,” says Montgomery.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating to see if there are other remains in the area. In the meantime, the water department is asking the public to stay out of the construction site.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Evansville, IN newsLocal Evansville, IN
Unearthed bone likely linked to long-lost Evansville cemetery
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Longtime Evansville business being sold after decades of service
Evansville, IN17 hours ago
Bitter winter cold linked to abandoned structure fires
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First renderings released for Boonville trails project
Boonville, IN1 day ago
Boonville officials host meeting regarding plans for new trail system
Boonville, IN2 days ago
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into building near East Virginia St.
Evansville, IN8 hours ago
Officials address PFAS concerns
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Homeless shelter asking for help after massive water leak
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Efforts to demolish Lloyd Pool resume
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Wolf-like animal spotted in Warrick County
Boonville, IN1 day ago
Mike Libs quietly closes its doors in Evansville
Evansville, IN18 hours ago
USI hosting ‘Protecting LGBTQ+ Hoosiers’ online event
Evansville, IN1 hour ago
Henderson firefighters respond to First Street house fire
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Robbery reported at Evansville cemetery
Evansville, IN1 hour ago
Webster Co. Fiscal Court and the City of Providence to address historic mining sites
Providence, KY2 days ago
The Salvation Army declares ‘War on Hunger’
Evansville, IN23 hours ago
Color-changing lights could be coming to Evansville underpasses
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Terrabis opens first cannabis dispensary in Grayville
Grayville, IL2 days ago
Henderson Fire Department battles house fire
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Large fire breaks out on Triplett Street in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
VCSO releases update on fatal crash in Evansville
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Construction Crew Unearths Human Remains During Sewer Work in Southern Indiana
Evansville, IN7 days ago
Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden presents virtual walk through
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Crews battle house fire in Muhlenberg County
Greenville, KY2 days ago
Pair caught on camera illegally dumping trash at Evansville business
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Henderson man accused of pepper spraying a library employee
Evansville, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy