Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tom Hanks coming to Seattle to discuss new book

By KIRO 7 News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiXmx_0lF40qgJ00

Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will be in Seattle on May 17 to discuss his new book, announced Seattle Arts and Lectures .

Hanks’ first novel, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” is about the making of a multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the comic books that inspired it.

Hanks will lead a conversation at Benaroya Hall in the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium.

All tickets, with the exception of a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets, include a copy of “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” shipped to the ticket holder’s door by SAL’s partner bookstore, Third Place Books .

To buy tickets go here .




Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Seattle actress stars in new movie about legendary female golfer
Seattle, WA19 hours ago
Take this extreme measure now to keep lavender lovely
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen concert brings in over $19K for West Seattle Food Bank
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Malasadas worth lining up for in Everett
Everett, WA1 day ago
Washington Restaurant Named The Most Beautiful In The State
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Rantz: No whites, Jews allowed at Seattle school Multicultural Week event
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Top 10 Most Favorite Restaurants That Locals Love in OLYMPIA
Olympia, WA2 days ago
The hunt is on for 'Monkeyshines' in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Seahawks sign former 1st rounder Devin Bush to 1-year deal
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Hundreds Killed and Millions in Gold Lost: Can Washington's Most Tragic Shipwreck Be Raised?
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Here’s How To Get Your Hands On Seattle’s Incredibly Popular Flour Box Donuts
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Rantz: Homelessness agency offers ‘unlimited vacation’ after $11.8 billion budget ask
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Cherry trees at Pike Place Market entrance cut down after heated back-and-forth debate
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Sea-Tac named best airport in North America by Skytrax
Seattle, WA18 hours ago
$6.5 million buys the ultimate Northwest home in Shelton - Unreal Estate
Shelton, WA2 days ago
Rantz: 6th grade teacher recorded attacking FOX News gets scolded by student
Redmond, WA3 days ago
Harbor Happenings: Crab feed, Restaurant Week, and a boat ride
Gig Harbor, WA2 days ago
Flames rip through Ballard Jack in the Box
Seattle, WA2 days ago
This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Washington
Seattle, WA9 days ago
See U.S. airman's emotional reunion with military dog 'Bady' at SEA Airport
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Fixer home listed for sale in north Seattle gives buyers sticker shock
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Tiny Tacoma Diner Makes List for Best Breakfasts in the Nation
Tacoma, WA8 days ago
Docs: Seattle woman lures friend out of her home, shoots her 14 times at close range
Seattle, WA2 days ago
'He's my best friend': Military sergeant reunites with dog he served with in South Korea
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Dunn scores in OT, Kraken beat Sharks 2-1
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
16 Bellevue burglaries believed to be work of crew operating from Kent to Bellingham
Bellevue, WA1 day ago
Murder suspect Alexander Jay admitted to Western State; WA to pay him nearly $75,000 for the delay
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank being felt in Washington
Seattle, WA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy