Tom Hanks coming to Seattle to discuss new book

Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will be in Seattle on May 17 to discuss his new book, announced Seattle Arts and Lectures .

Hanks’ first novel, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” is about the making of a multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the comic books that inspired it.

Hanks will lead a conversation at Benaroya Hall in the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium.

All tickets, with the exception of a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets, include a copy of “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” shipped to the ticket holder’s door by SAL’s partner bookstore, Third Place Books .

To buy tickets go here .












