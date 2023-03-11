Open in App
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian hit by HART bus near USF campus, VA hospital, Hillsborough deputies say

By Matt Cohen,

6 days ago
A person driving a bus hit a pedestrian Friday evening near the University of South Florida campus. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

A pedestrian was hit by a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus driver on E 131st Avenue Friday evening, according to a tweet from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian, who sustained lower body injuries, was taken to a local hospital as “a trauma alert,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. No identifying information about the pedestrian had been released by 8 p.m. Friday.

One block of E 131st Avenue is closed between N 27th Street and Livingston Avenue while deputies investigate the crash. Deputies did not say how long the road is expected to be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back to tampabay.com for updates.

