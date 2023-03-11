Open in App
Florence, AL
WHNT News 19

Kiwanis Club of Florence hosts annual Pancake Day

By Darryl Burke,

6 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — The Kiwanis Club of Florence hosted its 71st Annual Pancake Day.

Proceeds from the event will go entirely toward children-focused organizations in the Shoals area. With more than 50 participants, the group of volunteers is all for giving back according to club President Jim Engelthaler.

Limestone County changing garbage collection system

“This club has just been a wonderful thing, I think, for the whole community the desire of all of the members to contribute to children’s charities,” Engelthaler said.

There will be multiple organizations that will be the beneficiaries of the proceeds said Pancake Day Treasurer Traci Welch.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters the high school key clubs, we also support our Shoals Scholar Dollars Program,” she said.

The Kiwanis Club of Florence will look to continue raising funds for children across Lauderdale County with the event taking place this Saturday, March 11th from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

