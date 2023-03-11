I spent more than $1,600 on my dream long-haired German Shepherd puppy – I was devastated when I discovered the truth

A HEARTBROKEN woman was scammed out of $1,600, believing she had bought the puppy of her dreams.

The Nashville resident was ecstatic when she found an online listing for an adorable German Shepard for sale in Nebraska.

Sally Midyette had been searching for the perfect puppy for months.

She thought she hit the jackpot when she found Von West Shepherds, according to a report by KSNB news.

After filling out their website contact form, she received a quick response back from the supposed breeder.

Midyette thought she was doing her diligence by asking questions to make sure the puppy would be the right fit.

After some back-and-forth, she decided to go through with the purchase and put down $600 via CashApp to hold the puppy.

The woman she was communicating with explained that the puppy would arrive in Nashville via a pet nanny.

Midyette and her husband did everything they could to prepare for their new family member's arrival.

"My husband and I already named him, and we went to the pet store on Saturday before he was supposed to arrive and spent $700 on everything he could possibly want,” she explained.

Sadly, when it finally came time to pick up her new pet, everything seemed to fall apart.

First, the breeder requested more money for a crate for the puppy to travel in.

Then, she told Midyette that they missed the flight.

Midyette eventually sent $1,600.

She realized she was being scammed as the woman continuously came up with more requests for additional payment.

“We were invested. 110 percent invested in him. It was heartbreaking,” she said.

Midyette alerted the Better Business Bureau, and the Federal Trade Commission, and requested the money back from CashApp through her bank.

She is not very optimistic that she will receive any of the funds back, but she wanted to share her story so others don't have to experience the same devastation.

After going through such an unfortunate scam, Midyette decided it was best to buy a puppy through a local, reputable breeder.

Pet scams are expected to result in more than $2million in consumer losses this year, according to the Better Business Bureau.

