'He will be missed': Baytown PD mourning loss of K-9 who was bitten by venomous snake

The Baytown Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own and held a special procession Thursday in honor of Lenin, who officers say made a lasting impact on the department's K-9 Unit.

According to officers, Lenin was a beloved member and served as the first bomb and gun detection dog for the department.

He was one of eight K-9 units of the police department. Unfortunately, his life was cut short after being bitten by a venomous snake.

Baytown PD K-9 Lenin was honored by the department in a special procession on Thursday.

Baytown Police Department

According to police, it happened during an on-duty training exercise on Wednesday.

Efforts to save him were not enough.

Chief John Stringer honored Lenin, describing him as a member who made "significant contributions to the safety of Baytown in his short time with our department, and he will be missed."

Baytown police say he was assigned to K-9 officer Hunter Kinzie. Together, they worked on several large explosive sweeps in and around Baytown.

According to the department, in February, he won the Top Bomb Dog Award against 75 other K-9 teams after competing and training in a week-long seminar in Alabama.

