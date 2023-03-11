Southwest Las Vegas growth brings more retail options to valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no secret how the valley has evolved over the years and with an influx of people moving here it makes sense for more commercial development.

The southwest valley particularly is seeing a business boom as several retail shops are being built and set to open soon.

The first is a shopping complex spanning over 38,000 square feet. It’s located on the northwest corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

It will also have a housing development with more than 340 units built behind it, however, the developer, Dapper companies has no affiliation with that project.

Duwlee Schuster moved to the southwest part of town 15 years ago and said it’s impressive to see all the growth that has taken place within that time.

“I just really love how Vegas is expanding for families and that it’s not just about coming for parties,” she said. “We have real people living here, it’s awesome!”

Dapper Companies shares with 8 News Now that along with their massive project, they are almost done with another development down the road on Rainbow Boulevard.

The development includes a Dollar Tree store, which is already open along with a hair salon, pizza restaurant, and breakfast restaurant which are all set to open in the next few months.

“It’s nice to have retail shops close and restaurants because it cuts down on the driving across town so it’s better for the environment,” southwest valley resident, Jerald Klukow said.

Some of the leases have yet to be finalized for the bigger retail space, and Dapper Companies is still looking for retail and restaurants interested in moving in.

