Evacuation ordered for Modesto’s River Road Friday evening as Tuolumne nears flood stage

An evacuation order has been issued for parts of River Road in Modesto as the Tuolumne River is expected to rise to near the flood stage overnight.

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services announced the evacuation order after 4 p.m. Friday for River Road between South Ninth and Avon streets. The order covers any residents or businesses in the evacuation area on the north side of River Road, along the south banks of the Tuolumne.

The Tuolumne River is expected to rise to 54 feet overnight. Flood stage is at 55 feet along that section of the Tuolumne. Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services gave residents at Terrace Trailer Park, which sits on south side of the river, an evacuation order in Modesto, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

According to the Office of Emergency Services, the river is expected to rise to 54 feet during the evening and overnight. Flood stage is at 55 feet along that section of the Tuolumne.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies will be contacting residents in the affected areas. Residents who evacuate can go to the nearest flood shelter at the Salvation Army Red Shield, 1649 Las Vegas St. in Modesto.

For more information call 209-552-3880 .

The Driftwood Mobile Home Park on the Tuolumne River in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, March 9, 2023. Trailer parks along Tuolumne River in Modesto were issued an evacuation warning from the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services, Thursday. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com