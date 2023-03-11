Evacuation ordered for Modesto’s River Road Friday evening as Tuolumne nears flood stage
By Marijke Rowland,
6 days ago
An evacuation order has been issued for parts of River Road in Modesto as the Tuolumne River is expected to rise to near the flood stage overnight.
The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services announced the evacuation order after 4 p.m. Friday for River Road between South Ninth and Avon streets. The order covers any residents or businesses in the evacuation area on the north side of River Road, along the south banks of the Tuolumne.
According to the Office of Emergency Services, the river is expected to rise to 54 feet during the evening and overnight. Flood stage is at 55 feet along that section of the Tuolumne.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies will be contacting residents in the affected areas. Residents who evacuate can go to the nearest flood shelter at the Salvation Army Red Shield, 1649 Las Vegas St. in Modesto.
