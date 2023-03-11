Open in App
Modesto, CA
The Modesto Bee

Evacuation ordered for Modesto’s River Road Friday evening as Tuolumne nears flood stage

By Marijke Rowland,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UauLR_0lF3w2l000

An evacuation order has been issued for parts of River Road in Modesto as the Tuolumne River is expected to rise to near the flood stage overnight.

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services announced the evacuation order after 4 p.m. Friday for River Road between South Ninth and Avon streets. The order covers any residents or businesses in the evacuation area on the north side of River Road, along the south banks of the Tuolumne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39p9qa_0lF3w2l000
The Tuolumne River is expected to rise to 54 feet overnight. Flood stage is at 55 feet along that section of the Tuolumne. Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services gave residents at Terrace Trailer Park, which sits on south side of the river, an evacuation order in Modesto, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

According to the Office of Emergency Services, the river is expected to rise to 54 feet during the evening and overnight. Flood stage is at 55 feet along that section of the Tuolumne.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies will be contacting residents in the affected areas. Residents who evacuate can go to the nearest flood shelter at the Salvation Army Red Shield, 1649 Las Vegas St. in Modesto.

For more information call 209-552-3880 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISNnD_0lF3w2l000
Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services gave residents living along the Tuolumne River an evacuation order due to potential flooding in Modesto, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. The RV park is sits on the Tuolumne River which is expected to rise to 54 feet overnight. Flood stage is at 55 feet along that section of the Tuolumne. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FY3fg_0lF3w2l000
The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services gave residents at Terrace Trailer Park on River Road an evacuation order due to potential flooding in Modesto, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. The RV park is sits on the Tuolumne River which is expected to rise to 54 feet overnight. Flood stage is at 55 feet along that section of the Tuolumne. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ionir_0lF3w2l000
The Driftwood Mobile Home Park on the Tuolumne River in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, March 9, 2023. Trailer parks along Tuolumne River in Modesto were issued an evacuation warning from the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services, Thursday. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6UyI_0lF3w2l000
The Tuolumne River has swelled prompting an evacuation warning from the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services for those residents near the 9th Street bridge in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, March 9, 2023. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

