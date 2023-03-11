Open in App
Indian Wells, CA
Hiker rescued from Hidden Valley Hiking Trail in stable condition at hospital

By Jesus Reyes,

6 days ago
A hiker was in stable condition today after being rescued from a hiking trail near the Living Desert in Indian Wells.

Fire crews responded around 12:30 p.m. Friday to Hidden Valley Hiking Trail to reports of a hiker who fell in an inaccessible area and had a lower extremity injury, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews were subsequently able to reach the hiker, who was taken down from the trail and to an ambulance, fire officials said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

