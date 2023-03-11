A hiker was in stable condition today after being rescued from a hiking trail near the Living Desert in Indian Wells.

Fire crews responded around 12:30 p.m. Friday to Hidden Valley Hiking Trail to reports of a hiker who fell in an inaccessible area and had a lower extremity injury, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews were subsequently able to reach the hiker, who was taken down from the trail and to an ambulance, fire officials said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The post Hiker rescued from Hidden Valley Hiking Trail in stable condition at hospital appeared first on KESQ .