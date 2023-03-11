CHP officials search for missing adult

CHP officials are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing adult, CHP announced Friday.

Officials said they received tips that 37-year-old Jeremy Wooldridge was last seen in Orcutt and may be headed to Tustin.

Wooldridge is described to be 6 feet tall and weighs 179 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his forehead, according to the CHP.

Officials said his family is desperate to find him due to his current medical condition.

If you have seen him recently, please call Sherell Wooldridge at (949) 378-0113 or Timothy Wooldridge at (949) 241-7541.

If you know his current whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency first.

For additional questions, please contact CHP Officer Barriga at (805) 349-8728.