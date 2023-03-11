Open in App
Kinston, NC
WNCT

Kinston man arrested after officials said he stole vehicle

By Jason O. Boyd,

6 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man was arrested Friday after deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said he stole a vehicle.

Calvin Holloway III, 20, of Kinston was charged with:

  • Felony larceny
  • Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle
  • Misdemeanor injury to real property
  • Misdemeanor first-degree trespassing

The sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Kinston Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team, developed information about Holloway’s location. He was taken into custody by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was given a secured bond and was released from custody after posting it.

Officials said on March 2 that the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to L.J. Electrical Company at 2131 Wallace Family Road in Kinston to a call about the theft of a motor vehicle. During the incident, officials said Holloway allegedly drove the vehicle through a locked gate, resulting in extensive damage to the L.J. Electrical Company fence.

The vehicle was located four days later.

