Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an auto accident on Friday in Southeast Shelby County.

Deputies initially responded to a wreck shortly after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Holmes Road and Hacks Cross Road in Southeast Shelby County.

A man was taken in critical condition to Methodist Germantown, but he did not survive his injuries. Police have identified the victim as 67-year-old Preston McDuffie of Memphis.

The Sheriff’s Office said that this incident is under investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

