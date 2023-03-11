Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an auto accident on Friday in Southeast Shelby County.
Deputies initially responded to a wreck shortly after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Holmes Road and Hacks Cross Road in Southeast Shelby County.
A man was taken in critical condition to Methodist Germantown, but he did not survive his injuries. Police have identified the victim as 67-year-old Preston McDuffie of Memphis.
The Sheriff’s Office said that this incident is under investigation.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0