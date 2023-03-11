Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tuscaloosa News

What SEC's Greg Sankey said of fatal Alabama shooting, his discussions with AD Greg Byrne

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKilg_0lF3rJmj00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Less than four hours removed from Alabama basketball’s win against Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey met with reporters.

In the press conference, he offered his first public comments on the death of Jamea Harris, the 23-year-old woman who was the victim in the Jan. 15 fatal shooting that resulted in the indictment of ex-Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Davis, who was not affiliated with UA, on capital murder charges.

“We have an incredible level of sympathy for the loss of life,” Sankey said. “That's a tragedy.”

SOURCE:Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles indicted by grand jury in capital murder case

DARIUS MILES:What's next for Darius Miles' capital murder case? Explaining the upcoming steps

Sankey said he spoke with Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne the day of the shooting and arrests. Sankey didn’t share the details of that conversation or any further consulting he provided Alabama.

Alabama has been pushed under the microscope even more since the arrests. A police investigator testified on Feb. 21 that Alabama star Brandon Miller brought a gun to the scene of the shooting. Later that day, Alabama coach Nate Oats claimed Miller was, “at the wrong place at the wrong time,” before later apologizing in a statement.

Miller – who has not been charged with a crime – hasn’t faced any disciplinary action from the team and has continued to fuel Alabama’s historic season. Miller did not provide comment when asked Friday how he reconciles not missing playing time.

Teammate Jaden Bradley, who a police investigator also testified was at the scene, has also remained eligible.

Sankey was also asked if there are more resources schools can put in place to help avoid similar tragic incidents, including the fatal reckless driving crash that left two dead and engulfed the Georgia football program last month.

"Training and education are subject to the individual decision maker," Sankey responded. "Those are the realities of life."

Sankey aims to send a similar message to athletes when he visits with various SEC programs.

"Not a lot of good in life that happens between midnight and 5 a.m. unless you're working in a hospital as a doctor or a nurse because you're helping people," Sankey said. "You have to make decisions in advance about how you're going to live. Oftentimes, decisions in certain areas are the best decisions you'll make in life − where I'm going to be, how I'm going to function, who I'm going to be around.

"I'm confident, because I've asked the question, that type of training, education, counseling, opportunity and communication is included within our athletic programs."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Give Birmingham: The Lovelady Center
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
Boyfriend killed girlfriend, then himself after standoff with Tennessee police
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Tootsie’s Honky Tonk owner pushes bill to exempt Lower Broadway bars from Nashville oversight
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges in fatal Tuscaloosa shooting
Tuscaloosa, AL7 days ago
3 in critical condition following accident on I-65 in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Dead man found in car in Jasper
Jasper, AL2 days ago
Popular Tennessee Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Tuscaloosa County parents indicted in death of 3-month-old son
Coker, AL7 days ago
Man injured in shooting in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
North Alabama pain clinic owners sentenced for opioid distribution, healthcare fraud
Lewisburg, TN10 days ago
UAB dental school launches national dental implant registry
Birmingham, AL9 days ago
Family of missing Walker County woman seeking answers 5 years after disappearance
Empire, AL7 days ago
Police searching for suspect following deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Police investigating West Nashville shooting
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023
Nashville, TN9 days ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Pastor Mike Jr. on His Church’s $4.25 Million Purchase of a Main Worship Center
Birmingham, AL9 days ago
One person killed, another injured in crash near Pinson
Pinson, AL6 days ago
SPD Needs Help With Identifying Suspect
Smyrna, TN4 days ago
Four Arrests with Guns, Cash, Cocaine, and Fentanyl seized during an Investigation into Narcotics Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN6 days ago
3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Man killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer truck on I-22
Jasper, AL6 days ago
Fake Nurse at Tyson Foods in Shelbyville Arrested
Shelbyville, TN16 days ago
Man charged after spilling tea in Nashville McDonald’s, police say
Nashville, TN9 days ago
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police seek help finding runaway 15-year-old girl
Clarksville, TN10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy