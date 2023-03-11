What SEC's Greg Sankey said of fatal Alabama shooting, his discussions with AD Greg Byrne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Less than four hours removed from Alabama basketball’s win against Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey met with reporters.

In the press conference, he offered his first public comments on the death of Jamea Harris, the 23-year-old woman who was the victim in the Jan. 15 fatal shooting that resulted in the indictment of ex-Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Davis, who was not affiliated with UA, on capital murder charges.

“We have an incredible level of sympathy for the loss of life,” Sankey said. “That's a tragedy.”

Sankey said he spoke with Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne the day of the shooting and arrests. Sankey didn’t share the details of that conversation or any further consulting he provided Alabama.

Alabama has been pushed under the microscope even more since the arrests. A police investigator testified on Feb. 21 that Alabama star Brandon Miller brought a gun to the scene of the shooting. Later that day, Alabama coach Nate Oats claimed Miller was, “at the wrong place at the wrong time,” before later apologizing in a statement.

Miller – who has not been charged with a crime – hasn’t faced any disciplinary action from the team and has continued to fuel Alabama’s historic season. Miller did not provide comment when asked Friday how he reconciles not missing playing time.

Teammate Jaden Bradley, who a police investigator also testified was at the scene, has also remained eligible.

Sankey was also asked if there are more resources schools can put in place to help avoid similar tragic incidents, including the fatal reckless driving crash that left two dead and engulfed the Georgia football program last month.

"Training and education are subject to the individual decision maker," Sankey responded. "Those are the realities of life."

Sankey aims to send a similar message to athletes when he visits with various SEC programs.

"Not a lot of good in life that happens between midnight and 5 a.m. unless you're working in a hospital as a doctor or a nurse because you're helping people," Sankey said. "You have to make decisions in advance about how you're going to live. Oftentimes, decisions in certain areas are the best decisions you'll make in life − where I'm going to be, how I'm going to function, who I'm going to be around.

"I'm confident, because I've asked the question, that type of training, education, counseling, opportunity and communication is included within our athletic programs."