Slaton ISD votes to do trial period of four-day school week

LUBBOCK, Texas–Slaton Independent School District’s board of trustees voted 4-2 in favor of a four-day work week beginning next fall. The model they selected is a trial period for three years to see if it works with its students and teachers.

Slaton ISD Superintendent, Jim Andrus, said they did it primarily for a better work and school life balance for students and teachers.

“For teachers, it enables them to have time to be creative. On that fifth day in the week, they get to really plan for students, and it’s about a life work balance for them as it is for students,” Andrus said.

“We understand through the data that we’ve researched that teachers come back on those four days of instruction, much more intentionally, so do the students. It helps with attendance, with teachers and students. It’s just a good model for us,” Andrus said.

While students and teachers may be excited for that day off, some parents around town have concerns about child care for that fifth day.

Emma Morales’s son graduates this spring, and although this won’t affect her, she said she see’s where some parents might see a problem with the unusual work week.

“I would be excited about it, but then I feel like there’s some parents five days a week and it would be harder for them to schedule around their children, where to leave them daycare, stuff like that,” Morales said.

Andrus said they did conduct surveys before the vote, finding about 75% of parents say they can make this change work with their schedule. A local church in the community is also working with parents to make sure kids will have a place to go.

“One of our churches here in town is looking at opening a club for kids on that Friday as well, so our communities bought in, our parents bought in and we’re looking forward to keeping these kids safe and educating them in the best way,” Andrus said.

Andrus said they’re still working through details with their calendar, and plan on lengthening days to ensure each student receives the proper attention.

“We don’t have 100% guarantee that this is going to be the best for our community, but we’re going to give it a good shot, We’re pouring everything we have into that,” Andrus said.

Lockney ISD and Springlake-Earth are among other South Plains districts with a four-day schedule.

