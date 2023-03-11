1 Philly school resolves asbestos issue; to open Monday, while 2 high schools remain closed

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One of the Philadelphia schools closed this week for asbestos concerns will reopen for students on Monday, but two high school buildings are still closed.

School district leaders expect to see 275 Simon Gratz Middle School students back in classrooms on March 13. Mastery Charter says the asbestos findings at the middle school were described as "minor" and have been resolved.

Inspections continue at the much-larger Mastery Gratz High School, and the school will be closed Monday for its 800 students. In a letter to families, Mastery CEO Scott Gordon says an update on Mastery Gratz High should be coming Sunday at 6 p.m.

Philadelphia School District officials say an announcement on future classes for high school students at Building 21 in West Oak Lane will come on Monday.

Building 21 students were relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School this week, but on any given day this past week, only a few dozen of the school's 360 students have shown up for in-person instruction.

The state education department has approved virtual classes for Building 21, but the district says it's still talking with parents before making any final decisions.