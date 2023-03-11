Carole Radziwill thinks ‘Scandoval’ has gone a ‘little overboard’

Carole Radziwill has mixed feelings about “Scandoval.”

“I think it’s gone a little overboard, to be honest,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 59, told Page Six exclusively at the Broadway opening of “A Doll’s House” on Thursday night.

“Infidelity is everywhere,” she added, noting that she is cautious with her friends’ partners.

“I don’t even text my friends’ boyfriends if they’re not on a chain with me,” Radziwill revealed. “I am really good with boundaries with my friends’ boyfriends, so I don’t condone that at all, but I feel it’s gone a little overboard.”

The “Widow’s Guide to Sex and Dating: A Novel” author was referring to the media tsunami swirling around the news that “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, 40, and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, 37, have split after he was caught having an affair with fellow castmate Raquel Leviss, 28.

A source told Page Six that Madix was “blindsided” and “heartbroken” when she discovered evidence of Sandoval’s infidelity after finding a sexually explicit video sent by Leviss on his phone.

Carole Radziwill dislikes the “pile-up” on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. John Nacion/Shutterstock

Since the affair was uncovered, both parties have apologized via social media.

Leviss confessed to having “patterns of codependency” and an “addiction to being and feeling loved”, while Sandoval finally apologized to Madix after failing to mention her in his first mea culpa.

Even though Radziwill doesn’t condone Leviss and Sandoval’s behavior, she doesn’t understand the outrage.

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss confessed to having an affair, while Sandoval was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. FS//AdMedia/Sipa USA

Both Leviss and Sandoval apologized via social media. tomsandoval1/Instagram

“They’re young, it’s reality [TV], these aren’t congressmen or senators,” the Bravo alum opined. “These aren’t wealthy, powerful people behaving badly. They’re on reality shows.

“I’m not down with that kind of pile-on.”

Another Bravolebrity who agrees that things have gotten out of hand is Lisa Vanderpump.

“This kind of vigilante justice — I don’t agree with at all,” Vanderpump, 62, said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” earlier this week.

“I think these are people that are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult,” she added.

Radziwill was joined by a slew of other celebs at the revamp of “A Doll’s House” starring Jessica Chastain, including Sam Waterson, Ellen Burstyn, Christian Slater, Lily Allen and Camryn Manheim.