Open in App
Palm Springs, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Desert Sun

Palm Springs to celebrate 85th birthday with parade, dog costume contest

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNY1r_0lF3oOEh00

Palm Springs officially turns 85 next month, and it's throwing itself a birthday party.

The free celebration will kick off with a parade on the morning of Saturday, April 8, and continue with a concert, dog costume contest and other activities centered on the Downtown Park. Residents voted to incorporate Palm Springs as a city on April 12, 1938, by a vote of 442-211.

Here is a rundown of the planned fun:

A “Cruising Through the Years” parade will begin at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. The parade will continue down Amado Road into downtown. It will then turn onto Belardo Road and end at the park one block south.

The parade will feature 85 classic vehicles — one from each year since the city’s founding. Model Beverly Johnson and 1960s football-star-turned-actor Fred Williamson will join philanthropists, former mayors and other local figures in riding in the parade. Bleachers will be set up near the entrance of the convention center for viewing.

Following the parade, the cars will be set up in front of the Forever Marilyn statue for a car show. DJ Joe Kay will play a set there at 1 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m., Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger will emcee an opening ceremony at the Forever Marilyn statue that will include comments from the city council and other community leaders.

After the ceremony, there will be various activities available at the park until the end of the celebration, including an exhibition of historic photos of the city from the Palm Springs Historical Society. Face painting, games and other free kids activities will be available at the park, while the Palm Springs Art Museum will also offer a kids coloring activity and reduced admission to the museum.

The festivities will continue at 6 p.m. with a dog costume contest at the Downtown Park. The city says participants should dress their dog as their favorite Palm Springs celebrity.

The day’s finale will come with an Elton John tribute concert in the park at 7 p.m.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Palm Springs, CA newsLocal Palm Springs, CA
Inside the secret Palm Springs bar that looks like an airplane
Palm Springs, CA7 days ago
Palm Springs residents concerned snowmelt runoff could lead to flooding
Palm Springs, CA8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The show must go on for Riverside Theatre after fire ravages equipment, props, furniture
Riverside, CA7 days ago
Slice of heaven: San Diego-area shop has best pie in CA, according to Yelp
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Family concerned about home in San Bernardino mountains
Running Springs, CA6 days ago
Car crashes into gym in Cathedral City Thursday morning
Cathedral City, CA7 days ago
Missing girl, 3, found safe
Vista, CA3 days ago
SoCal mountain communities prepare for flooding, icy conditions as rain covers historic snowfall
Crestline, CA7 days ago
An East Valley shooting leaves one teenager dead, and a mother is seeking answers
Indio, CA8 days ago
College of the Desert Trustee Rubén Pérez arrested on suspicion of DUI in February
La Quinta, CA7 days ago
Man hospitalized after stabbing at a Corona gym
Corona, CA2 days ago
Death toll climbs as San Bernardino Mountains residents ask for federal aid
Lake Arrowhead, CA7 days ago
Another Storm Is Coming Our Way. Here's What You Need To Know
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Person Dies After Crashing into Tree, Vehicle Engulfed in Flames
Rancho Mirage, CA7 days ago
Riverside County Sheriff Department Reports Two Arrested for Narcotics Sales/ Selling and Distributing Marijuana to a Minor in Temecula and around French Valley
Temecula, CA10 days ago
Suspect In Temecula Attempted Armed Robbery Arrested
Temecula, CA7 days ago
High School Teacher in Menifee Arrested On Suspicion of Rape
Menifee, CA11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy