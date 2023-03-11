North Central boys basketball, De'Vion Lavergne capture fourth state title in five years

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Realization swept over De'Vion Lavergne at center court, the clock mere 3.0 seconds away from another boys basketball state championship coming back to North Central. But more profoundly, the star senior's pristine high school career was coming to a close.

No one better to come embrace him than teammate McKennis Savoie, who is a junior.

"We were acknowledging that this was going to be our last time we will play together, unless we see each other in college," Lavergne said. "We were sending love out to each other."

What a way for the dynamic duo for the Hurricanes to go out in their last time together, combined to score 40 points to help North Central hold off Franklin, 59-55, for the LHSAA Non-Select Division IV state title Friday inside Burton Coliseum.

STATE TITLE GAME PREDICTIONS Predicting Acadiana winners in LHSAA Marsh Madness boys basketball championships

PLAYERS TO WATCH 16 Acadiana high school boys basketball players to watch during LHSAA playoffs

LHSAA NEWS How Louisiana high school principals, LHSAA got on same page to decide playoff system

"Playing together has made us closer," McKennis said. "We see each other in school and basketball has just made us closer.

"We were just like, back-to-back. We've been here before so we knew what it took."

It was the fourth championship in five seasons for the Hurricanes. Lavergne has been a part of all of them and Savoie three now.

Their embrace was a microcosm of the perfect ending to a near-perfect tandem that's won just about as many big-time games as any other players in Louisiana.

NCHS coach Basil Brown II said there's no one he trusted more with the game tight in the fourth quarter – Franklin led by four with a couple of minutes left – than Savoie and Lavergne, the latter knocking down four clutch free throws late to seal the victory.

With a fourth championship hanging in the balance, and a third he could win with his "brother," Lavergne wasn't going to miss those free throws.

"When I saw him play in middle school I was trying to get him to come to North Central. He came and what we've accomplished together is amazing," Lavergne said. "The wins, the losses, the ups, the downs. I love him and I got his back."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: North Central boys basketball, De'Vion Lavergne capture fourth state title in five years