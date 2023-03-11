Open in App
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County firefighters use prop plane in live fire training session

By Samantha Serbin,

6 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County firefighters lit a fake plane on fire today to practice fighting different kinds of fire.

We’re talking about real planes, heat and some in and outside of the cockpit. After you teach the technique, the best way to learn is by doing.

The prop plane you see from the side of I-75 is built like a real jetliner: seats, overhead bins, and even a cockpit. Firefighters can use it to practice real-life scenarios just like if your cabin were to catch on fire.

“Aircraft incidents, it’s one of those types of things that it’s a low frequency, high acuity type of thing so it doesn’t happen often,” Lt. Ruben Gonzalez said. “But when it does happen, we’re going to be ready, prepared for it.”

Thankfully, it’s something the specially trained firefighters don’t see every day. However, they train like it could happen tonight.

“Just like anything else, the more you train, the better you’re going to be equipped for what might happen,” Battalion Chief Larry Lippel said.

Today, crews from Lakeland and Miami-Dade, among others, had their final test after a week-long course. Every airport around the country is required to have firefighters trained in this area called: ARFF.

The simulations they ran today included: “fuel fires, engine fires, fuselage fires to interior: search and rescue, interior fires,” Lippel said.

Whether trainees were putting water into the engine or into the cockpit, the idea is to put into practice what they’ve been taught in a textbook.

“Well you can’t teach the heat, you can’t teach the size of the aircraft, you can’t teach advancing the hoseline, wearing the gear or airpack,” Lippel said.

“You read about certain things but when you actually experience it for yourself, you get to feel the heat, and put yourself in that stressful environment, you’re in the gear, you’re hot, you’re sweaty,” Gonzalez said.

The live fire drill is the place to make mistakes and learn from them. Gonzalez said the goal is to make it muscle memory, that way they can save someone when it really counts.

“You just kinda kick into action and you do what you need to do,” Gonzalez said.

Charlotte County is only the second place in the state to have this kind of technological training tool. They’re sharing it with other agencies so everyone stays safe if they were to be in an aircraft emergency.

