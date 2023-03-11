Open in App
Port Charlotte, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Deputies searching for duo that stole money from Port Charlotte church

By ABC7 News,

6 days ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for help in finding two thieves who broke into Movement Church and stole money on February 27.

The pair of thieves broke into the church’s cafe and stole about $150 from a cash register. It was all caught on video by a security camera. CCSO said the two thieves are a male and a female about high-school age.

ABC7 spoke with a dad and his daughter who help run the coffee shop. Jeffrey Reese said the female suspect entered the coffee shop through a boarded-up window that was broken during Hurricane Ian. The male suspect waited outside.

Reese said he started Mission Grounds Cafe about six years ago, it is part of a coffee ministry, and all profits go to local charities. In the past, the church has donated to Better Together, Pregnancy Solutions, Gator Wilderness and homeless coalitions.

Reese and his daughter Lydia were opening up the shop the day after the break-in when they realized money was missing.

“It was kind of like a comedy moment where I was like, “where’s all the ones” and my dad looks over and he’s like, “where’s all the money” and we kind of like laughed about it but then he was like, “something’s not right here…I think somebody stole the money”. So he texted the pastor and they looked through the footage and found people who broke through the window,” Lydia Reese said.

“I mean a church of all places when we’re trying to do the work of God…that they just decide to rob a church,” Lydia said.

Although the two want justice, they said it’s just as important to give forgiveness.

“If they do find them we would love a chance to talk to them and minister them and you know just find out is there a real need that is not being met out there that we can help with. So yeah while justice is the right approach it’s also good to find out what the source was behind it,” Jeffrey said.

If you recognize these people, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online here.

