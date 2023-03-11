Get lucky and get 'waffled' at this year's Våffeldagen in Lindsborg

LINDSBORG — The number 13 is considered by some to be unlucky, but the organizers of Lindborg's annual Våffeldagen, or Waffle Day, are looking to make this year's celebration anything but unlucky.

Lindsborg, which brands itself as Little Sweden in honor of the city's beginnings as an immigrant community, celebrates several of the Scandinavian country's holidays and festivals, with Våffeldagen, added as one of the most recent of these festivities.

"(We celebrate) as part of the way we keep our heritage alive," said Carla Wilson. "When I heard about (Våffeldagen) that (first) year, I thought it was something we needed to do. This is a holiday we need to observe, because it's all about eating waffles."

Wilson said Våffeldagen, which falls on March 25 each year and typically celebrated in Lindsborg on the Saturday nearest that day, is a good time to bring in the spring season.

"It's a good way to get things going again after...that little cold spell (of) the winter," Wilson said.

How are people celebrating Våffeldagen in Lindsborg this year?

This year, the 13th edition of Våffeldagen in Lindsborg, has the theme "Luck be a Waffle."

"We decided it's going to be a lucky 13," Wilson said.

Downtown Lindsborg will be full of activities including sidewalk games, a photo opportunity with a big waffle and getting "waffled" by the Waffle People.

Something new last year that is returning to this year's Våffeldagen is the Lindsborg Community Library hosting children's crafts and games.

"This year, there will also be a storybook character (at the library) that the kids can visit with and take pictures with," Wilson said.

Back as always are the Waffle People, a crowd favorite group that dress as waffles, who will be walking and roaming the downtown area.

"That's (another) photo op," Wilson said. "They hand out hugs and will 'waffle' you. Once you've been greeted by the Waffle People, (people will) know you've been 'waffled.'"

Waffles available beginning at breakfast

There can't be a Våffeldagen without the serving of waffles, and Wilson said this year is no different, with restaurants and other businesses serving waffles and waffle-themed dishes throughout the day including an additional restaurant joining in the waffle festivities this year.

"Jalisco, our Mexican restaurant, is...going to offer a waffle tostada," Wilson said.

Those looking to eat waffles can begin as early as 6:30 a.m., when Blacksmith Coffee Shop and Roastery opens, and continue throughout the day with things like a waffle cookie at 350° Bakery, waffle Monte Cristo sandwich at the Crown and Rye and even a maple bacon waffle ice cream sandwich at Indigo Moo'd.

Spend the whole day in and around Lindsborg

Wilson said she hopes people will take time to enjoy Lindsborg as they celebrate Våffeldagen.

"You have to pace yourself," Wilson said. "You start in the morning...have a waffle at one of the coffee houses, then go see one of our historical sites."

After going out to somewhere like Coronado Heights or the Old Mill, Wilson said people can come back downtown for a waffle-based lunch, then find another Lindsborg attraction before finishing the day with a waffle-based dinner and a waffle shot at Öl Stuga tavern.

"Along with waffles, the eateries (downtown) will have their regular menus available as well," Wilson said.

For more information about Lindsborg's Våffeldagen, people can visit its Facebook page www.facebook.com/waffledaylbk. That page includes a list and schedule of events and will give people an idea of how to get into the "Waffle Mindset."