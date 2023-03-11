Open in App
Las Vegas, NM
The Daily Times

Robertson ends Navajo Prep season in Class 3A semifinals

By Steven Bortstein, Farmington Daily Times,

6 days ago
FARMINGTON − The Robertson High School boys basketball team will be back to defend its Class 3A state championship after a 49-36 win over second-seeded Navajo Prep in a Friday afternoon semifinal match at the Pit in Albuquerque.

The third-seeded Cardinals never trailed in the contest, but the Eagles got to within one point of a tie early in the fourth quarter despite Orion King playing much of the game in foul trouble.

Robertson will face top-seeded St. Michael's for the Class 3A title in a rematch of last year's state championship game. St. Michael's has faced Robertson three times this season with the Horsemen winning all three of those matchups.

The Eagles trailed 22-14 going into the locker room at halftime, but went on a 7-3 run early in the second half to draw close to the Cardinals. Coming out of a time out, Robertson answered back and entered the fourth quarter with a 32-27 advantage.

"It really came down to them hitting some shots every time we got close," said Navajo Prep head coach Matt Melvin. "We have to learn we need to get faster and stronger."

Navajo Prep closed the gap in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter thanks to big time shots by King and Jude Thomas and trailed 35-34 with under five minutes to play.

Robertson then got back-to-back baskets by senior Kenneth Montoya as they went on a 10-2 run to close out the victory. Navajo Prep was unable to grab rebounds when they were needed the most in the final minutes. Senior Bodie Schlinger was a dominant force under the basket, grabbing key rebounds in the decisive minutes.

"I thought they played to win and we played like we hoped to be in it," Melvin said. "We had a great ride with a lot of good basketball but at the end of the day you want to be the best."

Navajo Prep finishes the season with a record of 26-3, having capped off another unbeaten District 1-3A campaign. The loss snapped a 16-game win streak.

