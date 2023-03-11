Open in App
Ethel, MS
Ethel, March 10 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

6 days ago

There are 3 high school Softball🥎 games in Ethel.

The Eupora High School softball team will have a game with Ethel High School on March 10, 2023, 20:00:00 CST.

Eupora High School
Ethel High School
March 10, 2023
20:00:00 CST
Varsity Girls Softball

The East Webster High School softball team will have a game with Ethel High School on March 11, 2023, 10:30:00 CST.

East Webster High School
Ethel High School
March 11, 2023
10:30:00 CST
Varsity Girls Softball

The South Pontotoc High School softball team will have a game with Ethel High School on March 11, 2023, 12:30:00 CST.

South Pontotoc High School
Ethel High School
March 11, 2023
12:30:00 CST
Varsity Girls Softball
