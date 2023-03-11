Ethel, March 10 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

There are 3 high school Softball🥎 games in Ethel.
The Eupora High School softball team will have a game with Ethel High School on March 10, 2023, 20:00:00 CST.
Eupora High School
Ethel High School
March 10, 2023
20:00:00 CST
Varsity Girls Softball
The East Webster High School softball team will have a game with Ethel High School on March 11, 2023, 10:30:00 CST.
East Webster High School
Ethel High School
March 11, 2023
10:30:00 CST
Varsity Girls Softball
The South Pontotoc High School softball team will have a game with Ethel High School on March 11, 2023, 12:30:00 CST.
South Pontotoc High School
Ethel High School
March 11, 2023
12:30:00 CST
Varsity Girls Softball
Comments / 0