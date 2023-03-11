Open in App
Sioux City, IA
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

How to keep Daylight Savings from impacting your sleep

By Tyler Euchner,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UU23u_0lF3hrQd00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This weekend Siouxlanders will be setting their clocks forward an hour as Daylight Saving Time begins, and losing that hour of sleep can affect more than just how rested you feel Sunday morning.

The loss of sunlight in the mornings alters people’s sleep cycles, which can often lead to the loss of quality sleep. A doctor with MercyOne says that sleep deprivation caused by daylight saving time often leads to other health issues.

Gallery in the Sky to light up skywalks next month

“Actually there’s studies that have shown there’s an uptick in heart attacks and strokes during the period of daylight savings time. There’s an uptick in motor vehicle accidents resulting in fatalities and even an uptick in medical errors,” said Dr. Vanessa Ogundipe, of MercyOne Siouxland.

Doctors recomend getting plenty of sleep to offset the negative impacts of Daylight Saving Time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
MercyOne doctor offers advice during Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Stray of the Day: Meet Luke
Sioux City, IA9 hours ago
Morningside University offers free camping grounds for RAGBRAI cyclists
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
United Way of Siouxland celebrates 2023 campaign success
Sioux City, IA18 hours ago
Siouxland bars are expecting March Madness 2023 to be busier than last year
Sioux City, IA19 hours ago
‘You Never Forget Your First Ride’: Sioux City announces slogan, logo for 2023 RAGBRAI
Sioux City, IA5 hours ago
Tow to Go available over St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
WITCC homebuilding students experience on-going supply chain problems
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Vermillion church fire extinguished with no injuries
Vermillion, SD1 day ago
Siouxland funeral homes purchased by Canadian-based business
Sioux City, IA23 hours ago
$27M school bond vote in Wayne, Neb., narrowly passes
Wayne, NE7 hours ago
Interview: Voices Unite event to bring singers together for clinic, performance
Sioux City, IA7 hours ago
Sioux City police prepare for Saint Patrick’s Day
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Sioux City Fire Rescue asking public for information after morning garage fire
Sioux City, IA4 days ago
Security National Bank in Sioux City warns customers of uptick in scammers
Sioux City, IA1 hour ago
Ida Grove home a complete loss after fire, fire chief says
Ida Grove, IA4 days ago
Officials: Around 2 pounds of meth found during drug bust
Lake Andes, SD3 days ago
Married NAIA basketball referees enjoy birthday surprise in Sioux City
Sioux City, IA23 hours ago
Northwest Iowa town wrestling with losing half its police force
Mapleton, IA7 days ago
Briar Cliff University names Dr. Patrick Jacobson-Schulte new president
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Dakota Valley Panthers earn 51st consecutive win, advance to Class A semifinals with win over Hot Springs
North Sioux City, SD22 hours ago
20-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Crawford County
Schleswig, IA8 days ago
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jesse Castro-Navarrette
Sioux City, IA3 days ago
Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies boys basketball team head to State for first time since 2010
Elk Point, SD1 day ago
Sioux Center Man Behind Bars Facing Seven Felony Drug Charges
Sioux Center, IA3 days ago
Man pleads guilty in Morningside stabbing
Sioux City, IA9 days ago
Sioux City man arrested for allegedly attacking co-worker with garden spade
Sioux City, IA9 days ago
Briar Cliff women’s basketball falls in NAIA Tournament Round of 16
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Sports Spotlight: Dakota Valley carrying historic win streak and support for “Rosie” into State to defend their title
North Sioux City, SD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy