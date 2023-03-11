Metro West Ambulance challenges Washington County's switch to AMR

Washington County is looking to have a new ambulance service provider on the road by this summer, but the local company that has been providing that service for the past two and a half decades says it needs to pump the brakes.

Hillsboro-based Metro West Ambulance, under contract with Washington County for more than 25 years, has appealed county commissioners' recent decision to negotiate a new contract with American Medical Response, part of a conglomerate of emergency services stationed across the United States.

Metro West says the county didn't follow its own procedure for selecting an ambulance provider for the new contract, and it alleges that AMR did not disclose pertinent information about its compliance with contracts in other jurisdictions.

Metro West Chief Executive Officer Shawn Baird said the scores presented to the board of commissioners were meant to be considered preliminary, according to the request for proposals. He also takes issue with AMR's claim that the EMS service is continually in compliance of its contracts across the United States.

“We identified in our appeal several areas where there was deviation from the process, and had it been followed, we believe it may have had a very material effect on the outcome,” Baird said.

In search of a new contract

Last year, the county determined that a new contract was needed to modernize the way emergency services are dispatched and accounted for. The Board of Commissioners decided in May to not renew its contract with Metro West, and to instead seek new proposals ahead of summer 2023.

Baird said that the county's need for a new contract was related to the outdated requirements in the 20-year-old contract, rather than complaints about Metro West's performance.

According to the minutes of a March 2022 meeting of the Washington County EMS Alliance, which includes representatives from the county, several local cities and two fire districts: "This is not an indictment of the private provider, (Metro West Ambulance), rather an indictment of the system and a clean slate provides us with the most latitude to make necessary improvements."

Still, the Washington County commissioners decided to cut ties with Metro West in late February and begin negotiations with American Medical Rescue after hearing a recommendation from a panel of fire service, 911 dispatch, and hospital experts combined with county staff and public advocates.

The group ranked AMR significantly higher based on the written proposals than Metro West, which placed second in its evaluation.

Falck, which handles ambulance services in the Salem area and across 26 countries, came in third place.

The day of the board's decision to follow the recommendation to contract with AMR, Metro West released a statement that it intended to ask that decision be reviewed , later outlining that the complaints centered around the scoring parameters for each proposal and AMR's claims of compliance.

Metro West's complaints with the process

The process for selecting an EMS provider included written proposals, with the option for an oral presentation.

The county's request for proposals stated that if oral interviews take place, the scores from the written proposals will be considered preliminary and the interview scores would be factored into the recommendation to the Board of Commissioners.

Baird said all three bidders were called in for an oral interview, though the scores from the interviews were not publicly discussed during the public hearing Feb. 21 on the future of EMS services in Washington County.

Wendy Gordon, spokesperson for Washington County Health and Human Services, said the scores presented to commissioners were the tallies from the written proposal, adjusted based on the oral interviews.

Baird said Metro West was also concerned with some of AMR’s responses to the questions surrounding prior performance.

“We’ve had access to all the proposals … and we believe there are a number of issues in which the proposal selected may not have been fully forthcoming in the information, which would have made a difference in how the selection committee scored if they had all the information available,” Baird said.

Gordon said Metro West's protest is under review, though there is no set timeline. She said county staff will decide whether to recommend the Board of Commissioners overturn its decision, sometime in the future.

She continued that the appeal could delay a final contract, but said "there will not be a disruption in 911 emergency services in the community."

AMR's compliance

Baird said Metro West, like other emergency service providers across the nation, hit turbulence during the COVID-19 pandemic when it came to staffing and response times.

AMR’s proposal for Washington County states that while operating hundreds of EMS systems across the United States, the company “remain(s) consistently compliant with all contractual requirements and response-time criteria.”

The document goes on to say that AMR has shown “historical reliability” in meeting performance requirements in Multnomah, Clackamas and Clark counties.

But news reports across the country — including in Georgia , Colorado and Oklahoma — show that AMR has not met response time standards in other areas covered by the ambulance provider in recent years.

Last summer, AMR paid the city of Seattle nearly $1.4 million for responding late to about one in five emergency calls , a fact that an AMR spokesperson attributed at the time to staffing shortages and long wait times at emergency departments.

Concerns over response time hit closer to home, too, with a lack of regular compliance in Multnomah County.

AMR was out of compliance for response times in three months between September 2019 and August 2020, according to records obtained by Pamplin Media Group.

In the last seven years, Multnomah County was in the market for a new ambulance provider , and even considered creating its own ambulance service — due to slow response time in the Southwest Hills of Portland — prior to penning a new contract with AMR.

AMR regional director Randy Lauer told The Lund Report that AMR's compliance has been close to standard, at least as far as Clark and Clackamas counties are concerned. He stated instead that it is Metro West that has not been in compliance for a "long, long time."

Baird refuted that, saying prior to the pandemic, Metro West was not out of compliance with its contract for over 20 years.

A brief history of Metro West

Metro West Ambulance was founded in Forest Grove in 1953 as “a basic first aid operation,” according to its website, before expanding starting in 1973 to provide emergency and non-emergency medical transport.

Washington County has been with Metro West for more than 25 years, beginning its agreement with the Hillsboro-based company in 1997.

Baird said Metro West acknowledges some of the concerns in recent years over the company's ambulance services, including slower dispatch and response times. He attributes those issues to outdated contract requirements and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The past three years have been the most challenging for those involved in providing any level of health care all across America," Baird said. "Not one of us hasn't had tremendous struggle. We're not immune to it here."

While the EMS Alliance said the process to search for a new bidder was “not an indictment” of Metro West, the ambulance provider was already in hot water with the Washington County Auditor’s Office, which reviews the performance of county contractors.

In a report issued in December, former county auditor John Hutzler said Washington County’s mismanagement of its ambulance services contract exposed the county to potential lawsuits .

The contract included a requirement that ambulances be dispatched within 60 seconds of an emergency call being placed, a condition that remained in the contract and was not met on multiple occasions, though enforcement measures were removed.

Baird said the audit was likely a first step in the county revisiting its EMS contract, beginning a discussion that ultimately led to a new request for bidders on EMS services, and the county's current decision to go with AMR instead of Metro West.

“The audit triggered some very valuable discussion with stakeholders about modernizing the system, and making sure the new system design really reflected the current thinking about the most important elements in delivering care,” Baird said, adding: “Sixty seconds may no longer be relevant."

Commissioners still must approve a final contract in the coming months before AMR rolls out in Washington County.