Open in App
Monroe, NC
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body of missing woman found in remote area of North Carolina

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KG2SN_0lF3fuI400

A woman who went missing in Monroe, North Carolina, was found dead last weekend, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said that Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a dead woman who was found in their area. A preliminary identification was made and the woman was identified as Alison Thomas, 37.

Thomas’ death has been ruled a homicide, according to WSOC .

Cathey said Thomas was last seen on Feb. 13 in northeastern Union County. Her disappearance was not reported until Feb. 17.

A person in the area where Thomas’ body was located had stopped along a dirt road in the Tuckaseegee area on Sunday near the Nantahala National Forest, WSOC reported. That person found Thomas’ body. The area is considered to be remote.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are working together to find whoever is responsible, Cathey said.

Authorities said it appears that this incident is considered to be isolated.

Thomas’ cause of death has not yet been released.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Woman shot driving out of home, investigation underway
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Gastonia woman charged with insurance fraud
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
Gaston County man charged with killing roommate
Lowell, NC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Concord police: Missing mother located
Concord, NC2 days ago
Traffic stop results in illegal firearm arrest
Hamlet, NC3 days ago
Feds seek seizure of 2 homes owned by NC woman accused of healthcare fraud
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Taylorsville Police Nab Statesville Woman And Stony Point Man On Felony Drug Charges
Township Of Taylorsville, NC2 days ago
Attempted robbery at Gastonia Circle K caught on camera
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
Gastonia police search for suspected jewelry thief
Gastonia, NC3 days ago
Gastonia PD: Woman arrested after stabbing husband
Gastonia, NC3 days ago
Parents, uncle sentenced in shooting death of 4-year-old boy in Gaston County
Gastonia, NC4 days ago
22-year-old man found safe after being reported missing in east Charlotte, police say
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
CMPD SWAT Team responding to barricaded subject in Steele Creek area
Charlotte, NC6 days ago
Family of former ABC 36 chief meteorologist killed in NC helicopter crash files lawsuit
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Joint drug operation ends in arrest of two Lincoln County traffickers, sheriff says
Vale, NC6 days ago
I-485 outer loop reopens in Matthews following crash, officials say
Matthews, NC5 days ago
8 arrested during Rockwell home raid; meth, heroin seized, deputies say
Rockwell, NC6 days ago
CMPD searching for man last seen in east Charlotte
Charlotte, NC7 days ago
Man accused of shooting into Rock Hill apartment complex, caught in North Carolina
Rock Hill, SC7 days ago
Taylorsville Man Arrested After Evidence Found In Lincoln County
Township Of Taylorsville, NC7 days ago
2 charged in connection to deadly Stallings fentanyl overdose
Stallings, NC6 days ago
Wife sues over news meteorologist’s death in Charlotte helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC7 days ago
NC state trooper involved in deadly shooting while investigating crash
Albemarle, NC7 days ago
Case remains unsolved after local woman killed last fall in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC6 days ago
Atrium Health employee accused of stalking woman
Charlotte, NC7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy