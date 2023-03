Photos from Duke’s 85-78 win over Miami in the semi finals of the 2023 Men’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023.

The Blue Devils (24-8), ranked No. 21 nationally, are on a eight-game winning streak and will play in the ACC Tournament Championship game Saturday night.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts after sinking a there point basket to give the Blue Devils a 58-52 lead in the second half against Miami during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Filipowski lead Duke with 17 points in their 85-78 victory. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski keeps the ball from Miami’s A.J. Casey during the first half of Duke’s game against Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) hits a three point shot to take a 78-71 lead with 1:32 to play against Miami during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Miami’s A.J. Casey (0) pressures Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half of Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Eight-year-old Charlie Davis of Greensboro shows this support for the Duke Blue Devils during their game against Miami in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) gets a dunk against Miami’s Anthony Walker (1) during the first half during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) heads to the basket past Miami’s Nijel Pack (24) and Anthony Walker (1) during Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) put up a shot against Miami’s Jordan Miller (11) in the second half during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) hits the court with Miami’s Isaiah Wong (2) to secure a loose ball in the second half during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) and the team are introduced before the Blue Devils game against Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) blocks the shot by Miami’s Jordan Miller (11) during Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) secures a defensive rebound against Miami’s Anthony Walker (1) and Jordan Miller (11) in the second half during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) celebrates as time expires in Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) drives to the basket past Miami’s Bensley Joseph (4) during Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) drives around Miami’s A.J. Casey (0) during the second half of Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga directs his player on offense in the second half against Duke during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Miami’s Norchad Omier (15) goes down in the court after injuring himself in the opening minutes of play against Duke in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) battles for a rebound with Miami’s Nijel Pack (24) and Anthony Walker (1) during Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Dariq Whitehead (0) can’t put the dunk into the basket in the final seconds of Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) puts up a shot against Miami’s Jordan Miller (11) in the first half during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Miami’s Isaiah Wong fouls Duke’s Jeremy Roach during the first half of Duke’s game against Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) defends Miami’s Bensely Joseph (4) in the second half during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Ryan Young (15) and Miami’s A.J. Casey (0) chase a loose ball in the second half during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer protests a call with official A.J. Desai during the second half of Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) and Dariq Whitehead (0) talk with Tyrese Proctor (5) during the second half of Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) shoots during Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer talks with Jeremy Roach (3) as they walk off the court at the end of the first half of the Blue Devils game against Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) escapes the pressure by Miami’s Bensley Joseph (4) during the second half of Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) talks with Dariq Whitehead (0) during the second half of Duke’s 85-78 victory over Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke coach Jon Scheyer questions official Tim Valentine during the Blue Devils’ game against Miami on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) applauds an early seven point lead by the Blue Devils against Miami during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor celebrates after hitting a three-pointer during the first half of Duke’s game against Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Jacob Grandison gets to the ball before Miami’s Nijel Pack during the first half of Duke’s game against Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Mark Mitchell (25) defends Miami’s Jordan Miller (11) in the second half during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Mark Mitchell (25) heads to the basket while Miami’s Wooga Poplar (55) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Miami in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) defends Miami’s Isaiah Wong (2) in the first half during in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com