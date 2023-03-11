Open in App
Overland Park, KS
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man dies after standoff in Overland Park, allegedly fired shots at feds

By Shannon RousseauMakenzie Koch,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNuq4_0lF3e9IJ00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man has died after a standoff Friday and Saturday that law enforcement say started when U.S. Marshals and FBI agents tried to serve a warrant.

Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI were serving a felony warrant around 5 p.m. Friday at the Villa Medici apartments near 96th Street and Rosewood Lane.

Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says

Lacy said they blocked the suspect so he couldn’t drive away, and the man allegedly shot at federal law enforcement then ran into his unit and barricaded himself.

Police said a U.S. Marshal did fire back at the man, injuring him.

Saturday afternoon, police said officers entered the home and made contact with the man before he died by suicide.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

Residents at Villa Medici were asked to stay in place for several hours Friday night. Officials have not disclosed what the felony warrant was for.


You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.
If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:
Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).
Please get help immediately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Overland Park, KS newsLocal Overland Park, KS
Kansas man died of self-inflicted gunshot following hours-long standoff, gunfire with federal agents
Overland Park, KS5 days ago
US Marshals shot at while serving warrant Friday in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS6 days ago
Former nurse sentenced for stealing opioids from Johnson County hospital
Overland Park, KS4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged in deadly Kansas City shooting, leaving victim’s body on busy street
Kansas City, MO31 minutes ago
Video shows man’s body left on busy street in northeast Kansas City
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Driver charged in Kansas City crash that killed 28-year-old woman
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Man accused of fatally beating victim with bolt in KCMO said it was self-defense
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City man charged in deadly beating of another man with a metal bolt
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
30-year-old killed in northeast Kansas City homicide
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KCPD attempting to locate 61-year-old man with dementia
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Leawood man pleads guilty to $3M pawn shop scheme
Leawood, KS1 day ago
KCPD investigating homicide near 7th Street
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
One person hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
Excelsior Springs, MO2 days ago
Whiskers Cat Cafe asking for donations after thieves break door, steal cash register
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
72-year-old man found dead in field fire near Warrensburg
Warrensburg, MO1 day ago
Disturbance ends in homicide near 7th and Spruce
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man gets 9-year-sentence in Shawnee child’s death
Shawnee, KS1 day ago
Police investigate homicide Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man faces murder charge in south Kansas City shooting
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
Williamsburg, KS1 day ago
Kansas City police investigating fatal shooting on Blue Ridge Boulevard
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Teen, woman arrested in connection to infant death in Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Vigil held to remember Kansas City teen found in pond
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Ukrainian teen with medical needs thriving with new host family in Platte City
Platte City, MO1 day ago
Shooting in south Kansas City leaves one woman dead
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
72-year-old man killed in ATV crash near Warrensburg
Warrensburg, MO1 day ago
13-year-old missing for over a month found dead in wooded area near Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Man found dead while crews extinguish fire in field near Warrensburg
Warrensburg, MO1 day ago
Car starts fire after crashing into Parkville home’s garage
Parkville, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy