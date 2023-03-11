Man dies after standoff in Overland Park, allegedly fired shots at feds

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man has died after a standoff Friday and Saturday that law enforcement say started when U.S. Marshals and FBI agents tried to serve a warrant.

Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI were serving a felony warrant around 5 p.m. Friday at the Villa Medici apartments near 96th Street and Rosewood Lane.

Lacy said they blocked the suspect so he couldn’t drive away, and the man allegedly shot at federal law enforcement then ran into his unit and barricaded himself.

Police said a U.S. Marshal did fire back at the man, injuring him.

Saturday afternoon, police said officers entered the home and made contact with the man before he died by suicide.

Residents at Villa Medici were asked to stay in place for several hours Friday night. Officials have not disclosed what the felony warrant was for.

—

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.