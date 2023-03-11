Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Sparks Speculation With Potential Tease

Todd Garner, a producer on 2021's Mortal Kombat and its upcoming sequel -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 2 -- has sparked speculation in the Mortal Kombat community with a potential tease that something may be on the horizon involving the sequel. Recently, Garner decked out his personal Twitter page with all Mortal Kombat , including a Mortal Kombat profile picture. The picture in question is a logo, and at first, some thought it was the logo for the sequel, but Garner was quick to confirm it's just fan art. That said, why the change?

Right now, that's the million-dollar question. The change could be completely random and inconsequential, but fans of the series can't help but wonder if this is a nod and wink at something coming. The movie hasn't even begun filming, so if this is the case, it can't be anything too exciting, but the possibility of anything is enough to have fans excited.

It's all a bit of a stretch, but Garner has a little bit of a reputation for teasing fans on Twitter. Whether this is an instance of this, we don't know, but Mortal Kombat fans sure hope it is. Of course, if Garner follows up on his recent activity with anything notable or a clarification of sorts, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to keep the hype levels in check.

Mortal Kombat released in 2021, both in theaters and via HBO Max. While not universally critically acclaimed, it was generally received well by fans and performed well, which is how it earned a sequel.

"If the goal was authenticity, as so much of the cast and crew said prior to release, it certainly is authentic to the blood and guts of the video games," reads a snippet from our official review of the first movie. "The fights are fun, fast-paced, and it's clear when the martial artists have the floor that they know what they're doing. The characters largely feel like they should, despite the lack of individual screen time to flesh them out, and it's hard not to both cheer and wince with body parts getting severed or exploded or severed and then exploded every couple of minutes. If you're looking to watch some excellent supernatural fights, there are far worse ways to spend your time, but if you're looking for nuance and meaningful character development and exploration, well, what are you doing watching Mortal Kombat ?"

