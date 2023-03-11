Man wanted for allegedly starting fire that destroyed duplex taken into custody

Police say Quinones was also wanted on charges stemming from a fight that took place earlier on Aug. 12, 2021, at Pittsburgh International Airport. According to police, a woman who was inside the home at the time of the arson was also involved in the fight at the airport.
The woman managed to escape the duplex unharmed, but officials said four firefighters were injured when part of the structure collapsed.
The release Friday from the U.S. Marshals said authorities learned of Quinones' location from an anonymous tip.
Comments / 0