Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man wanted for allegedly starting fire that destroyed duplex taken into custody

By CBS Pittsburgh,

6 days ago

Man wanted for allegedly starting fire that destroyed duplex taken into custody 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a Stowe Township duplex and injured four firefighters was taken into custody in Colorado.

In a release on Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service said Andre Quinones was taken into custody in Denver on Thursday. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

In August 2021, Allegheny County police said Quinones was wanted on arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed the duplex on Island Avenue on Aug. 12, 2021.

Police say Quinones was also wanted on charges stemming from a fight that took place earlier on Aug. 12, 2021, at Pittsburgh International Airport. According to police, a woman who was inside the home at the time of the arson was also involved in the fight at the airport.

The woman managed to escape the duplex unharmed, but officials said four firefighters were injured when part of the structure collapsed.

The release Friday from the U.S. Marshals said authorities learned of Quinones' location from an anonymous tip.

