Issues with TSA causing long wait at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

(UPDATE: 3/11 at 6:10)

According to TSA, the equipment was fixed in time for Saturday morning flights. TSA officials said that the checkpoint is still currently using one lane as they continue to install the latest equipment at the checkpoint. Because of this they still encourage passengers to arrive at the airport two hours before their flight and to be sure they do not have any prohibited items in their bags.

Before the TSA equipment was fixed according to travelers the issue led to some missing their flights. One traveler, Dale Tarr missed his original flight to Dallas on Friday night and had to rebook the flight for Saturday afternoon.

“When we arrived here yesterday it is usually only a fifteen-minute wait to get through security, but it was completely backed up. And we knew that there was a problem,” said Tarr. “Then we heard that there was an issue with their x-ray machines. Then time kept getting longer and longer so we tried to check our bags, but it was too late. So, we just rebooked a flight for today.”

Tarr added that he was able to work with airlines to get his flight rebooked for Saturday afternoon so that he will still be able to make his plans.

“Her sister is in hospice, and we are trying to see her before she passes away. So, no major events just we had to coordinate with family and the hotel and make sure that everybody knew that we will be a day later,” said Tarr.

Another traveler who had plans to fly into Houston Friday night said due to the TSA equipment issue all of his plans had to be canceled.

“I had to cancel every plan that I had. And I had a lot of plans. To see my kids, I have to take care of my shop out in Houston. Make sure that my customers stay on point and then come back,” said Cmel Mlanga. “But now I have to wait until next week. So, I can’t leave on Sunday and come back on Monday because I work over here. So, I don’t want to miss a day of work. So, I want to keep my business going but it’s slowing me down right now.”

According to officials with Southwest Airlines, a few of their customers were affected by the TSA issues, and says any passengers that missed their flight due to the TSA x-ray machine issue were accommodated to get them to their final destination. Officials with American Airlines state that all arrivals and departures are operating on time and any customer affected by TSA equipment issue are being offered alternate travel arrangements.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to United Airlines but has yet to receive a statement.

Officials with TSA said that it is good practice for passengers to arrive at airports at least an hour to two hours before their flight. They add that during high volume times like spring break and summer travel two hours before the flight is the best time to arrive.

(UPDATE: 3/11 at 2:00)

Officials with TSA report that the screening equipment at Rick Husband International Airport is operating again, and airport operations have returned to normal.

TSA said the equipment was fixed in time for morning flights. Officials still encourage travelers to arrive two hours early and to make sure no prohibited items are in their bags.

Original Stroy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to travelers currently at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, issues with TSA are keeping passengers waiting for multiple hours.

One traveler has reported that they have not moved ten feet in the past 45 minutes, and some travelers reportedly missed flights.

Officials with TSA detailed that they were only using one lane in the midst of upgrading their equipment prior to this issue and the one working lane crashed and TSA officers are hand-checking luggage.

One passenger MyHighPlains.com spoke to traveling to Dallas says he has never seen anything like this.

“So I got here and normally there are like 15, 20 people in line, super light here. Get through in like 15, or 20 minutes. I got here and saw this super long line and it hasn’t been moving. It kind of put a damper on my spring break plans,” said Daniel Ajayi.

TSA encourages travelers to arrive two hours early before their flight tonight and tomorrow in case the equipment is still down.

Officials added that it will be 8 p.m. before a repairman can arrive.

In a statement to MyHighPlains.com, an official with American Airlines said the airline’s scheduled departures are complete for the day and they are not expecting any impact to remaining arrivals Friday night.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to Southwest who said the airline is monitoring but does not have an update on its flights.

