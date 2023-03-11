Open in App
Chicago, IL
Charlotte Observer

Updated look at Panthers’ draft picks over next three years following trade with Bears

By Mike Kaye,

6 days ago

The Carolina Panthers made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears on Friday, dealing four premium picks and wideout DJ Moore to the Windy City for the first overall selection in April’s NFL draft.

The Panthers sent the ninth and 61st overall picks in this year’s draft — along with their first-round pick in 2024 and second-round pick in 2025 — to Chicago for the top spot in the selection process.

While the Panthers will be without a pair of notable picks in the future, the 2022 trades of running back Christian McCaffrey and wideout Chosen (formerly known as Robbie) Anderson should help Carolina at least make up for the quantity of selections in the future.

Below are the Panthers’ remaining picks in 2023:

First round (1): 1st overall (from Bears)

Second round (1): 39th overall

Third round (1): 93rd overall (from 49ers)

Fourth round (2): 114th, 132th (from 49ers) overall

Fifth round (1): 145th overall

Below are the Panthers’ remaining picks in 2024:

Second round (1): Original selection

Third round (1): Original selection

Fourth round (1): Original selection

Fifth round (2): 49ers’ selection, Titans’ selection

Sixth round (1): Cardinals’ selection

Below are the Panthers’ remaining picks in 2025:

First round (1): Original selection

Third round (1): Original selection

Fourth round (1): Original selection

Fifth round (1): Original selection

Sixth round (1): Original selection

Seventh round (2): Original selection, Cardinals’ selection

