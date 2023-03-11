Open in App
Benton Harbor, MI
WOOD TV8

Man arrested for meth deal dies of cardiac arrest

By Anna Skog,

6 days ago

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was arrested for dealing methamphetamine to an undercover officer died in jail later that day, according to Southwest Enforcement Team officers.

Friday morning, undercover detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team arranged to purchase meth from a 48-year-old Benton Harbor man on Highland Avenue in Benton Township. He gave the undercover detective a smaller amount of meth than they had agreed on, officers said.

He was arrested after a short foot chase. SWET detectives interviewed him about where the rest of the meth was that officers had been expecting him to give them. The suspect did not tell them where it was and was not cooperative.

He was booked into the Berrien County jail on felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance and federal probation warrant. When he got into his cell, the suspect started to vomit and looked ill, police said. He was taken to a St. Joseph hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died, according to a SWET release.

SWET detectives searched the suspect when he was arrested but did not find any other narcotics on him. He seemed to be speaking and acting normally and did not ask for medical care before being booked into the jail, officers said.

Michigan State Police are investigating but said preliminary evidence shows the suspect might have taken “a quantity of a harmful substance,” the SWET report said.

Officers did not release the man’s name. MSP is waiting on toxicology reports and said it hopes to have an update as early as Monday.

SWET is made up of deputies and police of neighboring agencies as well as state police troopers.

